‘Sex And The City’s’ Stanford Throws Shade At ‘Toxic’ Kim Cattrall Over Scrapped ‘SATC3’ Movie

The Sex and the City franchise is done, but is Samantha Jones to blame? Fingers continue to point at longtime Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall for the shutdown of a planned third movie about New York’s most fabulous foursome.

While several of the original Sex and the City Stars, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis, have expressed disappointment that a third movie based on the HBO hit won’t be made, actor Willie Garson — who portrayed Carrie Bradford’s BFF, Stanford Blatch, in both the TV series and the movies — has now chimed in with a not-so-cryptic tweet that seems be aimed at Cattrall.

“Dear fans,” Garson wrote. “Because I’m ‘toxic,’ I’m going to negotiate a contract for six months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway.”

Kim Cattrall, 61, has said in multiple interviews and on social media that she never considered doing a third Sex and the City movie and never even began contract negotiations. While Garson didn’t name Kim in his tweet, his use of the word “toxic” comes after Cattrall described the drama with her former co-stars as a “toxic relationship.”

Dear fans, because I'm "toxic", I'm going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway. — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 4, 2017

In an interview for ITV’s Life Stories, Kim Cattrall revealed she has always said no to reprising her role as Samantha Jones for a third Sex and the City movie.

“I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous,” Cattrall said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“This isn’t about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another.”

While Garson seemingly threw shade at Cattrall, he defended all four of his former Sex and the City co-stars when some Twitter followers said the movie should be made without the Samantha Jones character. Some even suggested opening the movie with Samantha’s funeral, but Garson insisted that it would be impossible to make Sex and the City 3 without all four of the lead stars, whom he described as “integral pieces of a puzzle.”

“All for one and one for all, and all terrific and perfectly cast and played,” Willie wrote.

Never, ALL integral pieces of a puzzle. Flawlessly played by all. https://t.co/pe18NUT7tU — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 4, 2017

Not true, all for one and one for all, and all terrific and perfectly cast and played. https://t.co/XRp6aih2O2 — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 5, 2017

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis have both made it clear they are disappointed over the scrapped plans for a third Sex and the City movie, with Parker revealing to Extra that longtime scribe Michael Patrick King had a“beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story” ready to go.

Parker, Cattrall, Davis, and Cynthia Nixon starred on Sex and the City for six seasons from 1999 to 2004. They quartet reprised their roles in two films, in 2008 and 2010, but with Kim Cattrall no longer on board, the franchise is officially done.

Take a look at a clip from Sex and the City 2 below.

[Featured Image by Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers]