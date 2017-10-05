Sofia Richie Claims She Is ‘Just Having Fun’ With Scott Disick After Dad Lionel Slams Their Romance

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are a hot item, and her dad Lionel Richie is not happy about it. Are things already getting serious between the couple, or is it just a fling? The 68-year-old American Idol judge talked to Us Weekly recently, and he said that his daughter’s new relationship scares him to death.

Disick and Richie went public with their relationship last month when Disick posted an intimate photo of the pair in Miami on Instagram. The couple later went to Mexico where cameras caught them showing some serious PDA and kissing while riding jet skis.

The couple has also posted pictures on their social media accounts, including one of the model cozying up to her boyfriend on the beach next to surfboards and palm trees. Another featured Richie sitting on Disick’s lap.

Disick’s past is a good reason for Richie’s dad to be concerned about the relationship. The reality star confessed to being a sex addict and has had a public struggle with drugs and alcohol, including a couple of stints in rehab and an involuntary psychiatric hold. Not to mention the fact that there is a significant age difference between the two — Disick is 34, and Richie is 19.

???? A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

However, according to OK! Magazine, Richie has reassured her father that there is no reason to worry.

“Sofia has promised her dad that he has nothing to worry about and that she and Scott aren’t serious,” says the OK! source. “She has a good head on her shoulders. She really likes Scott, but is just having fun.”

Richie revealed in May that her father keeps tabs on her by tracking her cell phone, but she thinks he is protective of her because of the troubles he had with her older sister Nicole. She says he is strict so she won’t follow in her sister’s footsteps. She added that when he checks in on her, she gets a notification and she thinks that is funny.

A true rockstar. So proud to call you my dad.. love you @lionelrichie #americasidol A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Disick is a womanizer and has dated many models and actresses since he split with his ex-girlfriend of ten years, Kourtney Kardashian. His newest relationship doesn’t surprise Kardashian, the mother of his three kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Rain, 2. The Us Weekly source claims that Kardashian thinks Disick’s new fling is “weird” but it doesn’t shock her, she just wants what is best for him.

Tell us! If you were Lionel Richie would you be concerned over Sofia Richie’s romance with Scott Disick? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]