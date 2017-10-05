Meghan Markle Doesn’t Have A Lifelong Obsession With Prince Harry’s Mother, Princess Diana [Debunked]

Megan Markle has been obsessed with Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, for most of her life. That’s the claim being made by an article in the National Enquirer. But Gossip Cop, a site that’s become known for debunking celebrity rumors, is on the case, and they are reporting that the allegation is nothing but fake news.

As Gossip Cop reports, the Enquirer published an article with the title, “Royal Copycat Meghan: I’m The New Di!” in reference to Markle. In the article, they say that Meghan was a huge fan of Princess Di, going so far as to watch videotapes of the deceased princess and trying to copy her style and mannerisms. The article also cites a “source” in the Buckingham Palace who allegedly said that the Suits actress has been asking a lot of questions about how Diana lived her life. Markle, according to the source, also said that she and Diana are remarkably similar.

However, Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the actress who said that the claims are untrue. Meghan Markle does not have an obsession with Princess Diana, who died 20 years ago on August 31, 1997.

This isn’t the first time that the National Enquirer has published questionably sensational stories about Meghan Markle. As Gossip Cop notes, the tabloid once alleged that Markle made Prince Harry shave the hair on his royal private parts because she likes her boyfriends to be “smooth.” The source of the story was a reported “royal spy” who added that Prince William and Kate Middleton laughed when they heard the news. Needless to say, Gossip Cop debunked that rumor. The National Enquirer also once claimed that Meghan wanted to build a large shoe room in Kensington Palace. That story was debunked as well.

The most consistent rumor hovering around Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s relationship is that they are engaged to be married. Us Weekly recently reported that sources close to the couple have said that Prince Harry may have already popped the question and that Markle said yes.

Only time will tell if that rumor will be debunked as well.

We totally agree, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should definitely get married. https://t.co/Z8tZZj8aLn — InStyle (@InStyle) October 5, 2017

Do you think that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get married? How do you think the actress would fare as a princess in England? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

