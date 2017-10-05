‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jealous Drunk Cane Sleeps With Juliet Again, Lily Stunned

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) can only take so much bad news before he snaps. An upcoming twist will send him spiraling into a jealous, drunken state that Juliet Helton (Laura Allen) will take advantage of to get him back in her bed. Cane just can’t catch a break. Here’s what is coming for the unlucky loser in the next two weeks and how it will push him further from a chance at reconciliation with Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil).

Lily gets Cane’s job at Brash and Sassy

Although it makes no sense, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) decide this week to offer Lily the job that was left open when Cane was fired over his fling with Juliet. Currently, Lily is the B&S brand ambassador, but how does that qualify her to take on Cane’s job with the beauty label? Lily did handle marketing at Jabot back in the day, but that was a long time ago, and most recently, she was a glorified hostess working at the GCAC for Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) before returning to her modeling roots.

It doesn’t matter if Lily is capable of doing the job at Brash and Sassy. What matters is that she will take the gig because being an executive probably pays better than being a model and it’s steady work. But Cane will feel this is a betrayal and a stab in the back. He got fired from the job and Lily wound up with it. She’s also divorcing him, and if what Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) says is true, Cane fears Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) will soon take his place in her life. Spoilers promise big shockers are coming from Hilary.

Today on #YR, Lily asks Cane for a divorce and Sharon gives Alice an ultimatum. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/h16Zn9ai0N pic.twitter.com/UXdALVLlQd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 30, 2017

Cane can’t take any more

Y&R spoilers from Soap Central promise that today, Lily won’t hesitate to snap up Cane’s old job when Billy offers it to her. It won’t take long for that news to get back to Cane, who will be devastated. Now he’s jobless, Lily is divorcing him, she took his old job, and she’s already got a new man lined up to take his place. This leads Cane to the bar to drown his sorrows in some booze. And of course, spoilers promise Juliet shows up at just the right time to use his depression. Nothing like revenge to spark romance, right?

Juliet is irritated by all of Hilary’s cutting remarks about Cane only caring about the baby and not her. Then there was also Cane’s pledge to his kids, when he and Lily announced their divorce to the twins, that he would never be with Juliet. Those words will come back to haunt him because once again, Cane will wake drunk in a hotel room naked with Juliet. But this time, will Cane regret it? Or has he been kicked so hard by life that he’ll take anything he can get – even Juliet?

Juliet uses Cane’s anger and sadness

Juliet wants Cane in her life — and not just as a baby daddy. She wants him to fall for her and has a vision of them playing house with their son. Juliet will stop at nothing to get what she wants, and news of Lily divorcing Cane is music to her ears. Plus, when she learns Lily got Cane’s job, she’ll be right there, stroking Cane’s ego, reassuring him and telling him that she believes in him. Cane needs hope right now, but what he gets is drunk – and then into Juliet’s bed.

There were questions about their night in Tokyo and whether Cane was too drunk to have sex with Juliet. And now there’s a replay of the same kind of scene where Cane winds up naked in Juliet’s bed again wondering how he got there. This time, Juliet might strip a passed-out Cane and cuddle up naked so he assumes they had sex. The question is how Cane will react. If he’s lost all hope that Lily will reconcile with him, he might just say yes to his baby mama and settle in with her.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Aug 28- Sept 1. Mattie witnesses a close moment between Lily and Jordan. https://t.co/PZhqSpFaMV #YR pic.twitter.com/C9EhIeGLfd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 26, 2017

Lily hurt and stunned

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central promise that Juliet sets her sights on Cane. You can bet if Juliet gets Cane into her bed again, she won’t waste any time making sure that Lily finds out. Cane might be spotted on his walk of shame. If not, Juliet will be sure to drop some hints, so Lily knows that she and Cane are sleeping together again and making plans to be a family. Lily already said she’s jealous that Juliet is doing something she cannot – carrying Cane’s biological child.

Let’s remember that Lily is a hypocrite about Cane. She flagrantly cheated with Joe Clark, but Cane forgave her. Then Cane made a one-night drunken mistake, and Lily can’t forgive him. It seems Lily is unfair to Cane. She has no right to be angry that he slept with Juliet after Lily kicked him to the curb and had Jordan sitting in Cane’s spot at the dinner table. Cane will reach a breaking point where he doesn’t care what Lily thinks and goes public with Juliet. Check back often for more Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]