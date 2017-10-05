Cary Deuber Facing Consequences Over Doctor Comments? ‘RHOD’ Star Puts The Blame On LeeAnne Locken

Cary Deuber has been very vocal about her dislike for LeeAnne Locken. These two Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars have revealed that they don’t like one another. Cary doesn’t like the way LeeAnne tries to manipulate people to be friends with her by having two personalities, while Locken doesn’t like how Deuber is treating her friends. On The Real Housewives of Dallas, LeeAnne revealed that Cary had been a bad friend to Brandi Redmond, as she had supposedly told Brandi that her doctor had killed people on the table, just days prior to her having her mommy-makeover surgery with the same doctor.

When Brandi brought up these comments on The Real Housewives of Dallas, Cary denied having said such a thing. She revealed that she would never say that about someone else, but hinted that people should always do their research prior to choosing a doctor. According to a new report, Cary Deuber is now revealing that she was shocked and upset that Brandi would say such a thing about her, especially since she works in the industry. She knows how important it is to have a great reputation and perhaps she may be regretting some of the things she said in private.

“Time has a way of twisting memories and facts into something from a completely different reality, and so does Two-Face. I have been losing sleep over this; I’ve watched the cave dinner scene over and over, and I can’t stop seeing how it looks like Two-Face is channeling this story. I can almost see her lips moving and leading as Brandi is trying to remember what happened,” Cary Deuber explains in her Bravo blog, still standing firm on her claims that she did not say that Brandi’s doctor has killed people on the table.

Of course, if Deuber did say this she could be in big trouble. It would mean that she’s accusing someone of killing people on the operating table. If this is indeed false, she could face a defamation lawsuit from the other doctor. Surely, he doesn’t appreciate what she’s saying about him. It is a serious accusation. Perhaps she hinted that this had happened when the ladies talked in private, but Cary may never have expected that Brandi would say something out loud. Now, she’s revealing that she won’t give advice ever again to these ladies.

What do you think of Cary Deuber’s comments about Brandi Redmond? Do you think Cary said it and is just trying to protect herself from a defamation lawsuit?

