Melania Trump Praised On Twitter For Wearing ‘Timbs,’ And Folks Have A Lot To Say About Melania’s Black Dress

No matter how pulled-together and fashionable First Lady Melania Trump might appear during public appearances, folks seem to have big opinions — good, bad, or indifferent — about Melania’s fashion choices. While people have weighed in before about Melania’s penchant for wearing sunglasses at night — as seen above when Melania returned to the White House on Wednesday evening and previously reported by the Inquisitr — viewers now have tons to say about Melania’s “Timbs” and her fitted black dress recently worn.

Whereas Melania wore a fitted black dress that was cinched at the waist when Melania visited Las Vegas with President Donald Trump on October 4, Melania’s “Timbs” boots are also getting some big buzz on Twitter from the previous day, when Melania returned from Puerto Rico.

As seen in the below photo, when President Trump and Melania returned to the White House in the wake of their five hours and 20 minutes on the ground in Puerto Rico, where the duo viewed the damage from Hurricane Irma, Melania donned a pair of brown Timberland boots — or “Timbs” — that got attention. Whereas Melania was previously criticized for wearing “flood heels,” Melania seemed to take a 180-degree turn when choosing to change into Timberland boots for her return from the storm-ravaged region.

As seen in many of the below tweets, Melania received plenty of praise for wearing “Timbs,” with suggestions that Melania should’ve left the tags on her Timbs, as is in fashion. As far as Melania choosing to wear a fitted black dress to Las Vegas, that fashion choice didn’t sit well with everyone. Some folks with blank Twitter profile photos chose to publish negative comments about Melania for wearing the black dress.

The black dress can be seen in action in the below video, as Melania and President Trump are shown taking photos with hospital staff in Las Vegas. According to Vogue, Melania’s all-white skinny jeans, T-shirt, and Timberland boots got backlash from folks who claimed that Melania was more focused on optics instead of real work. The publication noted that Melania changed clothes on Air Force One, and by wearing gold-ish tan Timberlands, it would appear that perhaps Melania would do some “boots on the ground” work. Melania was criticized for dressing as if she were preparing to attend a fashion show, where her white attire wouldn’t get stained. Others defended Melania, noting that she doesn’t have to dress to please the masses.

President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania thank Medical Professionals at The University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. pic.twitter.com/iE8JORq0Se — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) October 4, 2017

What the heck was Melania wearing all that fat hanging from her tummy why would you wear a black tight dress everything hanging out in Vegas — Roseanna (@viennawong53) October 5, 2017

Can't wait to see Melania in the sky is fallin' dress on the right. The sky is falling — Safiyah Noor (@SafiyahNoor1) October 5, 2017

There Are 6 Different Versions of Melania Trump's $3,000 Tweed Dress https://t.co/zgRlHJOiqr — The RESISTANCE (@DavidOcasio3) October 5, 2017

Melania should’ve kept the tag on her Timbs tho — Brian, but spooky (@CrushDreamNYC) October 4, 2017

LOl..Girlfriend cannot win. Melania in Timbs is prob > inauthentic than wading flood waters in red bottoms. https://t.co/2uF3aGCKNU — Casey Stavropoulos (@kassianistavro) October 5, 2017

why is melania trump wearing timbs smh — nana (@scullyfanpage) October 5, 2017

Melania was rockin them Timbs boi — karina (@_karinaleilaa) October 5, 2017

Melania wore Timbs? — wendy white (@wendywhite_nyc) October 5, 2017

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images]