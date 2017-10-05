Meghan Markle’s Exe’s Show About The Royals Is Reportedly Threatening Her Relationship With Prince Harry?

When a real-life story captivates millions, it only makes sense that someone would try to turn it into a movie or a TV show, and that’s exactly what’s happening to Meghan Markle. Is it possible that a new Fox pilot created by the actress’ ex-husband will ruin her relationship with Prince Harry?

Deadline is reporting that Markle’s ex, Trevor Engelson, pitched a show with a familiar concept to FOX, and they immediately made a pilot commitment.

The untitled project’s description reads, “Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level.”

Just how did Engelson get the idea? According to People, it came during a conversation with Dan Farah, another producer Engelson works with on the FX show Snowfall. The two were discussing what life would be like if Engelson and Markle had children, and what a custody battle with a member of the royal family would entail.

Even though real events are inspiring the show — Engelson’s ex-wife is reportedly engaged to the most eligible bachelor in the world, Prince Harry — it is reportedly entirely fictional. The characters will not be based on Megan Markle or Engelson, and she has nothing to do with the project.

However, just because the show isn’t specifically about the Suits actress, does it have the potential to hurt her relationship with Harry?

OK! Magazine is reporting that a TV show about the royal family is the last thing that Queen Elizabeth wants. According to a source, an engagement announcement will be delayed until they figure out how to deal with this new development. The Queen’s advisors are concerned that this could start a trend of people selling stories about Markle to make some money.

The source also says that things like this make the argument that Markle is not princess material. It is obvious the actress and the prince are in love, but when it comes down to it, the monarchy is the most important thing.

The project does have some heavy-hitters attached already, including Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker who will be writing the pilot, producers Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan, and British director Christine Gernon.

The networks showed a lot of interest in the project, and Deadline says that FOX bought it immediately with their biggest commitment for a comedy pitch so far this season.

[Featured Image by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images]