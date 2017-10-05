‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Kids On Instagram After Pregnancy Rumors

Maci Bookout posted an adorable photo of her two youngest kids, Jayde Carter, 2, and Maverick Reed, 1, on Instagram earlier this week.

After facing pregnancy rumors months ago, the Teen Mom OG star returned to her social media page and shared an image of her two youngest children showing love to one another as they cuddled alongside her. In the caption, Maci Bookout told her fans and followers that she loved seeing her children act so sweetly to one another.

“Oh my heart! When [your] babies love each other and their momma,” she wrote.

Also with the post, Maci Bookout shared a photo of her children sitting beside one another in a set of small chairs.

Maci Bookout shares her two youngest children, Jayde and Maverick, with her husband Taylor McKinney and is also mom to 8-year-old Bentley Edwards, whose father is Bookout’s ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards. As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney got married last October as cameras rolled for the sixth season of the series.

Throughout the past several months, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have been enjoying married life as they raise their children and continue to hustle their clothing line, Things That Matter, on Instagram.

In other Maci Bookout news, the reality star faced numerous rumors of a pregnancy months ago after sharing an image in July in which she appeared to be sporting a sizable baby bump. However, according to a report from In Touch Weekly magazine this week, the Teen Mom OG star has no plans to get pregnant.

As the magazine revealed, Maci Bookout told the International Business Times in April that she was done having biological children and noted that she hates being pregnant. Instead, she said, she was hoping to focus on her three kids, all of whom keep her and McKinney quite busy.

Although Maci Bookout isn’t planning to get pregnant, she told People magazine earlier this year that she and her husband were open to a possible adoption in the future.

Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Ryan Edwards, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Amber Portwood, are currently in production on Teen Mom OG Season 7.

