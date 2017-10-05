Fans can see Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson together again via the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed movie. The pair is set to reprise their roles as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the third and final installment of the Fifty Shades franchise. However, recent reports suggest that the on-screen couple is currently not on good terms because of the actress’ alleged attitude problems.

“Dakota was such a diva on the Fifty Shades Freed set. She was out of control, it was incredible.”

Express reported that Jamie Dornan does not talk to Dakota Johnson anymore. The news outlet stated that the Fifty Shades Freed actor got tired of his leading lady’s diva-like behavior on set. An unnamed source told Radar Online that the movie producer had requested Melanie Griffith to talk to the 27-year-old actress about her behavior.

“The producer called [Johnson’s mother] Melanie Griffith and asked her to speak to Dakota about her bad behavior.”

The publication added that even Dakota Johnson’s co-stars were affected by her bad behavior. The tipster said everyone involved in the film is pleased that the trilogy would be ending soon, as they will not be dealing with Jamie Dornan’s on-screen partner anymore.

“It’s so bad that Jamie doesn’t speak to Dakota anymore. All of the people working on Fifty Shades are very happy this was the last installment of the trilogy!”

Because of their alleged feud, fans cannot help but speculate that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson might not appear together at the red carpet premiere of the imminent Fifty Shades Freed movie. While these rumors could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the lead stars has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid followers of the Fifty Shades trilogy should take these unconfirmed reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Elle reports that Dakota Johnson got a surprise birthday greeting from Selena Gomez. The former girlfriend of Justin Bieber dropped by the Call Me By Your Name screening at the 55th New York Film Festival on the night before the Fifty Shades Freed star’s 28th birthday. The twosome was spotted hugging each other on the red carpet.

Selena Gomez Greets Dakota Johnson With a Big Hug on Her 28th Birthday — See the Sweet Moment https://t.co/xSD9KoGy89 — Primadonne (@primadonneblog) October 5, 2017

They even posed together with some fans. Neither Jamie Dornan’s leading lady nor the Disney alum has talked about their friendship before. However, the publication suggests that Dakota Johnson and Selena Gomez have been hanging out together over the past two years. For starters, the two American personalities are both friends of stylist Kate Young and pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Selena with Dakota Johnson at The 55th New York Film Festival in New York City yesterday! pic.twitter.com/eEWQY8cnM9 — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) October 4, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed is scheduled to premiere on February 9, 2018. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]