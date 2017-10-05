Caterina Scorsone Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? What Amelia’s Brain Tumor Means For Her Future On The Show

When Grey’s Anatomy returned for its 14th season last week, the show shocked fans when it revealed that Dr. Amelia Shepherd had a massive brain tumor. With such a devastating diagnosis, does it mean that Amelia’s time on the popular medical drama is coming to an end?

In the last few minutes of the premiere’s second hour, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) joins Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) to study female brain waves during orgasm, but instead, they found a tumor.

The news brings up so many questions. How has this tumor affected her past choices? What effect has it had on her personality? How will this affect her marriage to Owen (Kevin McKidd)? Does this mean she is leaving the show?

Fans will have to watch this season to find out the answers.

Amelia went to battle with a brain tumor back in Season 11, but back then she was the one operating. She pulled off a surgical miracle when she removed Dr. Nicole Herman’s “spectacular” tumor, but ended up blinding her.

The devastating news comes at a difficult time for Dr. Shepherd. Her marriage is not going well, but since she hasn’t told her husband yet, we don’t know if the diagnosis will bring them closer together or push them further apart.

In an interview with Deadline.com, McKidd says that the news will change things for the couple.

“Amelia had this tumor go undiagnosed, and it’s been affecting her choices and her personality. She probably had it when she asked Owen to marry her. When you roll the videotape back however many years, she asks, ‘Who have I been?’ and Owen asks the same emotions. It’s interesting to see where they end up. The tumor changes the game,” reveals McKidd.

The premiere picked up a few days after Season 13 left off, and Owen’s sister, Megan, is back and surrounded by her family. However, Amelia is nowhere to be seen. She goes back to work instead of staying by her husband’s side, and it does not go unnoticed. Megan even calls his marriage a sham.

When Owen attempts to confront her and suggest therapy, Amelia goes off, and it sends her husband into the arms of Dr. Teddy Altman.

According to Entertainment Weekly, this season is going to be an emotional one for the fan-favorite character, and the biggest question is will she survive it?

