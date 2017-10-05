Jenelle Evans Pregnant With Baby No 4? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have only been married for a few days, but that hasn’t stopped the pregnancy rumors, thanks to some wedding photos that fans have picked apart pixel by pixel. With talk of a baby bump under her wedding dress, is it possible that Evans is pregnant with baby No. 4?

According to the Hollywood Gossip, the Eason’s have said in the past that they were not planning on having more children anytime soon. Evans has two sons, Jace and Kaiser, from previous relationships, and Eason has a daughter named Maryssa and a son named Kaden. The couple also have a daughter together named Ensley.

However, fans on social media aren’t buying the couple’s claims that they already have enough kids to take care of, and the talk of another baby is everywhere.

Cafe Mom reports that a Twitter user recently posted, “It’s not my tea to spill, all I know is that she’s pregnant.”

Evans quickly responded, “I have Mirena, sorry to burst your bubble.”

For those of you who aren’t familiar with birth control brands, Mirena is a contraceptive device used to prevent pregnancy.

Will the Teen Mom 2 star’s response be enough to shut down the rumors once and for all? Probably not, because Evans has a history of trying to hide a pregnancy. For months, she insisted she wasn’t pregnant with daughter Ensley; but after a minor car accident and a police report, she was forced to admit she was expecting.

???????????????????? #ForeverAndAlways A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

One pic of the couple’s September 23 wedding has fueled pregnancy rumors because many insist they see a baby bump in a photo where the groom is kissing his bride. There is a bit of curve in the proper area, but it could just as easily be the fit of the gown.

When it comes to the topic of children, pregnancy rumors are the least of Evans’ worries. She is currently involved in two separate custody battles over her two boys. She is currently fighting her estranged mother, Barbara, for custody of her oldest son Jace, and she is in a custody battle over Kaiser with baby daddy No. 2, Nathan Griffin.

Yesterday was magical. ????❤️ #EvansToEason #ForeverAndAlways A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

