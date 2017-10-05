Danielle Staub Reveals She Already Had An Issue With New Housewife Margaret Josephs

Danielle Staub is back on The Real Housewives of New Jersey after rekindling her friendship with Teresa Giudice. Danielle reveals that Teresa reached out to her after spending time in prison because she felt that she needed to make peace with the past. Staub was happy to give her the time of day and the two started bonding again. But none of the other housewives are on the show. Caroline and Dina Manzo left the show years ago, and Jacqueline Laurita decided to quit last year after failing to make peace with Teresa and Melissa Gorga. In other words, Danielle had to get to know all of the new wives.

According to a new report, Danielle Staub is now revealing that she had some preconceived notions about the new housewife, Margaret Josephs. As it turns out, Staub had heard things about her new co-star and she admits that she was jealous that Margaret was running her own million-dollar business from home. It’s clear that she had found great success. But Danielle also reveals that she had heard things about the new housewife and she wanted to see for herself what she was like.

Amazing press day with these beauties…… #S8 #rhonj on @bravotv Wednesday 10/4 @ 9pm ! Who's ready? A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

“I cannot lie and for those of you who know me you’ll agree I never make things up!! Well with that said, I was not eager to meet The Marge. I had heard she was great from the other ladies, but I needed to find out for myself. I wanted so much to not like her because I was a little jealous,” Danielle Staub explains in her Bravo blog.

But Staub then continues talking about Margaret, explaining that she and the new housewife have actually gotten along great. Perhaps Danielle just wanted to be honest about how she truly felt about the new housewife before meeting her. It is admirable that Staub is admitting to being jealous of the new housewife, as she opened up about having launched a million-dollar company. Surely, many of her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars feel the same way but would never admit it. Perhaps Danielle was also jealous of Margaret’s marriage, as she had left her husband after 17 years to marry her contractor. Staub revealed that she herself was in a relationship and was having fun with her new boyfriend.

What do you think about Danielle Staub’s comments about the new housewife? Are you surprised that she’s admitting to being jealous of her?

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for AT&T Live Proud]