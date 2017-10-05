Usain Bolt Approves Of Meghan Markle For Royal Pal, Sprinter Planning Big Stag Party For Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating for more than a year, but it was just last week that they have gone public about their relationship. The couple’s appearance in the recent Invictus Games sparked rumors that they are already engaged and will be walking down the aisle very soon.

The two were even spotted holding hands and kissing as they watch the games. Plus, Prince Harry was seen getting chummy with Meghan’s mother, who also attended the multi-sport annual event. All of these scenarios made people think that a Royal wedding is indeed in the wings.

Now, Prince Harry’s close friend, retired sprinter Usain Bolt, is also seeing wedding bells for his pal. Thus, he is ready to plan a big stag party for him once his engagement to Meghan Markle is finally confirmed.

“He knows I want to plan it. I can make things happen in Jamaica. I can get the most beautiful beach closed off for him,” Bolt said.

The Olympic gold medalist also shared a few weeks ago that he has never seen his pal as happy as now that he is dating Meghan Markle.

“Harry has always been a happy guy, but I’ve not seen him so happy since he’s been with Meghan.”

Olympic hero Usain Bolt said he's never seen Prince Harry so happy???? https://t.co/f5F0SzmIdJ — Royally_Petite (@RoyallyPetite) September 30, 2017

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old athlete admitted that he approves of Meghan Markle for his friend because “she is definitely a nice girl.” He clearly wants them together and would like Prince Harry to pop the question to the Suits actress in his native island.

Usain Bolt said that he would tell Prince Harry to propose in Jamaica because there is no more beautiful place in the world to do it than this place.

Ironically, the American actress tied the knot with her first husband, Trevor Engelson, in Jamaica. Meghan and Trevor got married in September, 2011, at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios.

Reportedly, the wedding was a four-day affair and there were lots of events by the beach, like games and drinking, before the big day. One hundred and two attended the nuptials, but sadly, Meghan and Trevor divorced just after two years of marriage, in 2013.

Meanwhile, Usain Bolt and Prince Harry got to know each other and became friends in 2012. The British Prince was touring the Caribbean as part of a Diamond Jubilee tour, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, as she celebrates 60 years on the throne. Since then, the two maintained close friendship even though they only get to meet once in a while.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]