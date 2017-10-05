Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock booked a hotel overlooking Lollapalooza in Chicago two months ago perhaps for plans as a dry run for the Las Vegas massacre. Paddock booked two rooms at Chicago’s Blackstone Hotel in the same way he booked two rooms at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Lollapalooza Chicago took place just across the street from the Blackstone Hotel in Grant Park and welcomed 400k people including First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama.

In tracing the steps of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, investigators have determined that Paddock was planning something for at least the last few months. And it seems likely that suicide was always part of Paddock’s plan as photos have leaked that show a handwritten note on a small table next to the body of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. According to Lucy Parresh of Lalate, the note was being held in place by a roll of green duct tape. She surmised that Paddock put it there to hold down the note when things got breezy because of the broken windows.

“Paddock is believed to have shot a single gunshot into his face and collapsed in front of this note, images leaked online suggest. And while we know tonight that that the paper has writings on it, we do not know if it was a suicide note. Moreover, we do not know why investigators made no mention of the note tonight.”

Whoa. The Vegas shooter had hotel rooms booked this summer overlooking Lollapalooza in Chicago. https://t.co/x9XqLtZmlY — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 5, 2017

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock seemed to be putting a plan in motion in Chicago at the Blackstone Hotel, overlooking the Lollapalooza Chicago concert which packed top acts into several days of music. Stephen Paddock had booked one room starting a few days before Lollapalooza started, and then the second room starting the first day of shows. Paddock planned to check out of both rooms on an August 6th check-out, which was the day the festival ended.

We recommend taking in the tranquil view of #lakemichigan on #nationalrelaxationday pic.twitter.com/mAW3N8FAkG — The Blackstone Hotel (@BlackstoneHotel) August 15, 2017

The rooms that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock booked at the Blackstone Hotel for Lollapalooza Chicago overlooked the main stage and several of the smaller stages in Grant Park. Paddock had asked the hotel for a good “view room” of Grant Park. According to TMZ, the most frightening part of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s possible casing of Lollapalooza was the lack of an emergency exit from the venue.

“And here’s the scariest part… it’s difficult if not impossible to flee because of Lake Michigan.”

It is unclear whether Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas shooter, ever actually checked into the Blackstone on the dates he reserved.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Did The Nevada Police Find A Suicide Note Next To Body Of Las…

Vanessa Marcotte Update: Investigators Receive New Tips In The…

Families Of Murdered Joggers Marcotte And Vetrano Speak Out On…

Vanessa Marcotte Update: FBI Profiler Weighs In On Massachusetts…

Chicago police are now investigating Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock and his possible plan for Lollapalooza. It has now been confirmed that not only did the daughters of President Barack Obama, Malia an Sasha Obama, attend Lollapalooza Chicago, but so did Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Chicago chief police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi explained that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock and his possible plan for Lollapalooza is now part of the investigation into the tragedy in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured five hundred more.

“We are aware of the media reports and have been in communication with our federal partners.”

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said he could not yet confirm that Stephen Paddock was also doing another dry run during the “Life is Beautiful” music festival, but he did acknowledge that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had booked several rooms through Airbnb at The Ogden hotel in downtown Vegas. Like the Mandalay Bay and the Blackstone hotels, the Ogden overlooked the music festival.

Do you think Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock booked the Chicago hotel near Lollapalooza as a dry run for the Las Vegas tragedy?

[Featured Image by Gabriel Grams/Getty Images]