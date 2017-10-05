Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani have reportedly jointly reached out to Jason Aldean following the horrific mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on October 1.

According to reports, Blake and Gwen have been rallying around Shelton’s fellow country star, who was on stage performing as the multiple shots rang out, and have allegedly been sending him private messages of support as he continues to come to terms with the attack.

“They have reached out to Jason privately to see how he is doing,” a source told Hollywood Life this week of how the couple let Jason know that they’re thinking about him, his family, and his crew. They added that Shelton and Stefani are both still feeling “shattered” by the incident.

“It’s disgusting and they can’t even put together how something like it happened,” the site’s source continued of how Gwen and Blake, who are both musicians, reacted to the shooting. “It’s horrifying and they really have no words.”

Notably, Shelton has performed at the Las Vegas country music festival before. Though he wasn’t performing at the Sin City concerts this week, he previously took to the stage during the inaugural Vegas festival back in 2014.

Three years ago, Blake headlined the three-day festival with Aldean as well as former wife Miranda Lambert.

The site’s insider then went on to claim that Shelton and Stefani are supposedly both currently thinking of ways that they can help those affected by the shooting, which has left 59 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

“They are trying to think of ideas to help the victims and hope to do something in the next few weeks with or without other celebs and singers,” the outlet’s source revealed, suggesting they could potentially be considering putting together some kind of benefit to help the injured as well as the families of the deceased.

Both Gwen and Blake, who are rumored to be heading towards a wedding, used social media to share their sympathies for the victims after the news of the shooting broke this week.

“My deepest sympathies and prayers to anyone has been affected by the Vegas shooting last night,” Blake tweeted on October 2. “I don’t even know anymore… Why?”

Gwen then shared a similar message on her own Twitter page and told her more than 2.8 million followers that her “heart hurts this morning for Vegas.” Stefani then added a praying emoji and the hashtag #PRAYERSFORVEGAS.

Shelton and Aldean have notably been friends for years through their country music roots. The two have performed at various events together over the years and are two of the most popular men in country music.

Jason confirmed on Twitter on October 3 — two days after the mass shooting — that he had decided to cancel his upcoming shows which were originally scheduled for this weekend out of respect for all those who lost their lives.

