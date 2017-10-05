Porsha Williams Sent Home While Filming ‘RHOA’ Barcelona Trip, Will She Lose Her Peach Again?

The drama never ends for the ladies of RHOA. Amid rumors of cast axings and the confirmed addition of notorious troublemaker Eva Marcille to the cast, Porsha Williams has allegedly been sent home from filming due to misconduct.

Gossip site Love B. Scott reports that Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton got involved in a heated argument while filming in Barcelona this week. At some point, Porsha pointed an unidentified object in Marlo’s face. Marlo reportedly then snatched the object, which prompted Porsha to lunge at her. Before things could get physical, security intervened, and then producers sent Porsha packing.

The report states that the ladies were filming scenes for a girl’s trip in Barcelona at the time of the altercation. The cast was scheduled to stay in Barcelona until October 3, but Porsha was sent home on October 1. The report does not state who instigated the argument, but since Porsha, a regular cast member, was allegedly sent home over Marlo, a “friend to the show,” the producers must feel that Porsha unnecessarily escalated the altercation.

Neither Marlo nor Porsha has confirmed this report, possibly because the producers want to keep any cast drama under wraps until the new season premieres. Leave it to these ladies to stir the pot with conveniently-timed social media posts, however.

“Maturity is learning to walk away from people who threaten your peace of mind, self-respect, values, or self-worth,” read the quote that Porsha posted to her Instagram on October 2.

Similarly, on the same day, Marlo posted, “Your attacks are becoming greater because your blessing is getting closer.”

Make of that what you will.

This is not the first time that Porsha Williams has been involved in a physical altercation on the show, so it’s not all that hard to believe that she’s been involved in another one. She previously had run-ins with Cynthia Bailey and, most famously, Kenya Moore. Funny enough, Porsha’s altercation with Marlo Hampton sounds almost identical to her fight with Kenya Moore, her most consistent foe on the show.

During the Season 6 reunion of RHOA, Kenya Moore pointed a scepter in Porsha’s face. Porsha reacted by pulling Kenya’s hair and pulling her to the floor. According to Gossip Cop, that incident caused Porsha to lose her peach-holding status the following season, which means she was demoted from a regular cast member but still appeared on the show

It’s unclear if the same thing will happen to Porsha for Season 10. For starters, this is a still a rumor at this point. If true, the cast is still filming the upcoming season, while Porsha’s previous incident happened after the season had wrapped. The producers might feel that demoting Porsha again mid-filming might be too much of a scheduling headache.

Whatever happened, we’ll find out soon enough. Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres November 5 on Bravo.

