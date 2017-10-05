‘This Is Us’ Season 2 ‘Deja Vu’: Miguel’s Wife Shelly Is Back!

It’ll be “Deja Vu” for This Is Us Season 2. The third episode of the second season of the NBC drama will feature several guest stars, including a highly anticipated cameo by Sylvester Stallone, who will star with Kevin (Justin Hartley) in a war movie. But diehard This Is Us fans will also recognize another familiar face, as Miguel’s long-missing ex-wife, Shelly, finally resurfaces. On the first season of This Is Us, Shelly (played by Wynn Everett) was featured in the episodes “The Game Plan” and “I Call Marriage.” But it has been literal decades since This Is Us fans have seen Shelly.

It was clear that Shelly and Miguel (Jon Huertas) were the go-to best friend couple for Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore) back in the day. They were the best man and maid of honor at Jack and Rebecca’s wedding, and they were fellow Steelers fans who arrived at the 1980 Super Bowl bar party late because they were dealing with their vomiting children.

But Miguel and Shelly later announced their divorce plans to Jack and Rebecca over a double date — and Miguel’s wife and kids haven’t been seen since.

The couple’s unexpected divorce announcement had the Pearsons questioning their own marriage, and Jack even acted as Miguel’s wingman to help him get back into the dating game.

Of course, we all know that Miguel went on to marry his best friend Jack’s wife, Rebecca, but what happened to Shelly after the divorce? New photos from NBC show that Rebecca will catch up with her old friend over dinner in what looks like the late 1990s timeframe. The onetime besties’ body language is interesting in the still shot. Shelly looks almost accusatory while Rebecca looks a bit stunned.

This Is Us fans have yet to see actress Wynn Everett in any scene set in the present day, so it is unclear if the Shelly character met an early demise like Jack Pearson did. So far, Rebecca and Shelly’s friendship has only been shown in the 1980s and ’90s timeframe, and Rebecca’s stepchildren have never been shown.

Take a look at the video below for a promo for the upcoming This Is Us episode “Deja Vu.”

[Featured Image by Ron Batzdorff/NBC]