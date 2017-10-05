Shannon Beador Divorce Coming Soon? ‘RHOC’ Star Is Reportedly Miserable With Husband David

Shannon Beador and her husband David Beador are reportedly on the brink of divorce.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband were seen engaging in a blowout fight with one another during Monday night’s episode of Season 12 and a friend claims that things between them haven’t improved much since the episode was filmed months ago.

“What you see this season on the show is just the tip of the iceberg and Shannon is at the point where she doesn’t know if she even wants to fix things anymore,” a friend revealed to Radar Online on October 5.

Shannon Beador and David Beador went through a rough several months during filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 10 after it was revealed that David had an eight-month affair with Nicole McMackin, who is 10 years younger than Shannon. As fans saw, the couple went through counseling and enjoyed a couple’s retreat before renewing their vows during the 11th season of the Bravo reality series.

Although Shannon Beador and her husband appeared to be in a good place within their marriage at the end of Season 11, things took a turn for the worse between them after she gained 40 pounds following Vicki Gunvalon’s claims of abuse against David, which she has since denied.

The friend went on to reveal that the couple’s sex life is reportedly suffering and said that David no longer touches Shannon Beador. As for their kids, the source said that the girls don’t even want their parents together anymore because all they do is fight.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

During Monday’s show, Shannon Beador told her husband that she was “annoyed” with his mean comments about her weight and said that his affair with Nicole McMackin continues to do damage to their marriage. She even went to her mother in hopes of getting advice about how to put the affair behind herself and David once and for all.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]