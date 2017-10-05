Melissa Gorga Reveals She Cried For Days After Her Business Was Emptied

Melissa Gorga is back for another season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and she knew that she had to address the scandal that plagued her while the show wasn’t filming. On the season finale of the show last year, Melissa revealed that she was doing everything to do a fashion show for her brand while her business partner Jackie went on vacation. But it appears that things soured between them after she returned from her vacation. Melissa was ready to dissolve their partnership, but she didn’t expect for her clothing store to be completely emptied one night.

According to a new report, Melissa Gorga is now opening up about what it was like to learn that Jackie had emptied everything from the store one night, removing all of the inventory that they had. Gorga thought they would share everything equally during their dissolve, but it sounds like Jackie had other plans. As Melissa told viewers during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jackie had taken all of the clothing to Kim D.’s store. Melissa clearly felt betrayed and she was shocked that her business partner would do such a thing.

Today @siriusxm talking #rhonj all day???? 2 days to go! Loving this jumpsuit from @envybymg envybymg.com ???? A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

In her Bravo blog, Gorga reveals that the betrayal took quite a toll on her. When she learned that Jackie had emptied the store, she broke down. Everything she had worked for had been ripped away from her. She never opened up on social media about the betrayal but she reveals that she had to cry for a few days before stepping up and fixing the issue. While she may not have gone back to Jackie for the clothes, she did relaunch her store with her own inventory within three weeks. On social media, she did reveal that they were closed for a few weeks, but it sounds like this time around is much better for her.

“My business partner and I parted ways. It was very unfortunate how it happened and I cried for three days straight when I woke up to an emptied out Envy. My heart was broken, and I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t believe that everything I worked so hard for was taken out from under me,” Melissa Gorga explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that she cried for days while trying to understand what had gone wrong.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Haddad]