Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez Reportedly Enjoy Flirtation Started During Angelina Jolie Marriage: Weeknd Betrayed?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have sparked speculation about the real cause of their breakup for months. At one point, Selena Gomez was rumored to be one of the factors leading to their split, with Gomez and Pitt allegedly enjoying a secret flirtation while he was still married to Jolie. Now that rumor has returned with additional detail that involves Selena’s current boyfriend The Weeknd. Has she betrayed him with Brad?

Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez Reportedly Flirting For Nearly Two Years

Radar Online released a new report on October 5 claiming that Pitt and Gomez have been enjoying their alleged flirtation in secret for nearly two years. And even though Selena has been dating The Weeknd, her new romance reportedly has not stopped her from getting cozy with Brad behind her boyfriend’s back, according to what an insider told Radar. As a result, Gomez allegedly has endangered her relationship with The Weeknd by enjoying a pre-arranged schedule of cozy phone calls with Pitt.

The source described Brad as a “huge fan of Selena,” revealing that their flirtation began at the Golden Globes last year.

“[Brad Pitt and Selena Gomez have] stayed in touch ever since the Golden Globes last year.”

Although Gomez herself hinted at a connection at the time by posting an Instagram photo, she wrote a caption claiming that her conversation with Pitt was all about the film, The Big Short.

just discussing #TheBigShort ????-@agentoh A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 11, 2016 at 12:21am PST

But that didn’t stop the rumor mill from spinning stories that their discussion meant more than just a chat about a film. Brad was still married to Angelina Jolie when Gomez, 25, shared the picture on social media of her getting cozy with 53-year-old Pitt following the January 2016 awards show.

Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez: Mutual Admiration And Attraction?

The insider claims that the alleged secret flirtation began then, even though the timing of Selena’s and Brad’s romance was “the worst possible time for him to start a new romance.” However, the source said that the spark between the two was undeniable.

“The spark was definitely there and she was hugely attracted to him as well.”

Pitt has been candid in interviews about his decision to give up booze, and Gomez is “proud” of Brad for his decision to get sober, according to the insider.

As the Inquisitr reported, Selena has been equally honest about her own struggle with lupus, including symptoms such as anxiety and depression. The source revealed that Pitt “really admires how courageous” Gomez has been during her health struggles.

Selena Gomez Admits Brad Pitt Sparked Meeting

Selena and Brad worked together on The Big Short, and the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” songstress revealed that Pitt sparked the plan to meet up after the awards show. Chatting with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Gomez recalled that she was in her dressing room when someone knocked on the door.

“They said Brad Pitt would like to come in and I was like, ‘He can come in!'”

Attempting to act “cool and be really nice,” Selena noted that Brad was the one who requested a photo with the songstress. She followed his lead by requesting a photo with him.

Angelina Jolie And The Weeknd Betrayed By Selena And Brad?

The report follows months of rumors that one reason for Angelina Jolie’s split from Pitt was that he had been caught cheating on Jolie. One report linked Gomez to their split, with Angelina allegedly finding photos of Selena and other women on Brad’s phone, as the Inquisitr noted.

But even though Jolie’s alleged discovery of other women’s photos on Pitt’s camera roll reportedly played a role in their split, sources told Radar that it’s unlikely Selena’s and Brad’s reported flirtation will cause Gomez and The Weeknd to end their romance.

Even though Selena and Brad reportedly continue to exchange their messages, the insiders describe Gomez’s and The Weeknd’s romantic relationship as “rock solid.” To seal the deal, Selena and her boyfriend are “even considering getting a puppy together to cement their love,” according to the sources.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]