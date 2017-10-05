‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Shocking Health Crisis Means She Can’t Escape Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dropped a little hint on Tuesday’s episode that foreshadows a big plot twist coming for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and the two men she loves – Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Brooke is torn between the two. She loves Bill even though his latest arson scheme has left her stunned and hurting, but something new is about to crop up to complicate the choice Brooke faces about her love life. It’s a shocking health crisis.

Brooke hinted at health problem

On Tuesday’s B&B, Brooke spent time with Ridge at her house, and he mentioned her being stressed. Brooke told him that she was “tired” and then they move on to other topics. Whenever a character mentions a health issue, it’s always an upcoming plot point. For instance, Quinn Fuller’s (Rena Sofer) incident where she threw out her back. That will push her into Mateo’s (Francisco San Martin) hands when he puts his masseuse skills to use rubbing out her aches and pains.

Similarly, Brooke’s mention of being tired is also a clue. She’s got a health crisis brewing that will make her decision to walk away from Bill more difficult. So what kind of health problem is brewing? Initially, spoilers say Brooke worries she’s getting sick and then when other symptoms emerge she begins to worry she might be going through menopause. It seems that Bold is dredging up the same plot they used back in 2013 when Brooke cheated with Bill when he was married to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Since then, Katie has moved on, but history will repeat itself.

Brooke pregnancy revealed

Once again, it seems that Brooke’s symptoms will grow from her being tired to her being hormonal, queasy, and having headaches. Brooke will worry she’s seriously ill or finally going through menopause, but that’s not the case at all. It will be revealed in a few weeks that Brooke is pregnant, but given how she bounced from Ridge to Bill recently, there will be a question of who’s the father. But that’s not the only issue. There’s also Brooke’s age to consider.

At her age, Brooke could get pregnant, but it will be a high-risk pregnancy. That means her life and the baby’s life could be on the line and that worries Ridge and Bill. Remember, Brooke has never had a child with Bill despite their long-running off and on again love affair. She’s got kids with Eric Forrester (John McCook), Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), Ridge and even Nick Marone. But she and Bill never had a living child. A look back at Brooke’s history reminds us that she miscarried Bill’s baby four years ago, and that’s it.

Bill would be thrilled, but is a scam coming?

There’s also the recent plot to consider of Ridge and Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) lying to keep Douglas’ paternity hidden from Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode). It seems that Ridge and Brooke might try something similar when and if Brooke turns up pregnant. There’s a chance Ridge could be her baby daddy because she went from sleeping with and being engaged to Ridge to sleeping with and marrying Bill, so it’s anyone’s guess who impregnated her.

But Brooke is disgusted with Bill because of his recent criminal actions, so she might play along with Ridge’s suggestion that they pretend the baby is his and don’t worry about the biology of the matter. Brooke is already stressed about her split from Bill and with a high-risk pregnancy, she can’t have drama in her life. The simplest thing is to keep the pregnancy secret then when she can’t hide it anymore, pretend that it’s Ridge and not Bill who got her pregnant.

Bill keeps making bad choices

B&B spoilers also say that Bill isn’t done making bad choices. Spoilers from Soaps She Knows say Bill keeps getting closer to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and encourages her jealousy of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). He’s inching towards bedding Steffy to punish Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and when that happens, that’s one more reason for Brooke to hide her pregnancy from Bill and let Ridge pretend to be the father of her high-risk baby.

If not for Bill’s criminal antics, he’d be with Brooke now, and the reveal of her pregnancy would be a magical moment for the pair since Bill could finally have a child with the love of his life. Plus, this baby will tie Brooke to Bill for the rest of her life, and that’s something she’s got to consider carefully. Good thing Ridge will be there to help. What do you think about Brooke’s pregnancy shocker? Check back for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

