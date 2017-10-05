Kylie Jenner Instagram And Twitter Silent? She Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Share Baby Bump Selfies

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott but according to a new report, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t ready to flaunt her potential baby bump in pregnant selfies quite yet.

Following the September 22 proclamation of Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy, the reality star has seemingly steered clear of sharing photos of her midsection and an insider says she’s doing so because has become a bit insecure with her body now that it is allegedly changing constantly.

“Kylie is enjoying her private moments away from the spotlight and her break from social media,” a source told Hollywood Life on October 4.

As the source explained, it has reportedly been hard for Kylie Jenner to stay silent about her alleged baby news because she’s so excited to be welcoming her first child. Plus, she’s said to be “glowing” at this time.

While Kylie Jenner reportedly has a positive outlook on her alleged pregnancy, the Hollywood Life insider went on to reveal that she is concerned about how her many fans and followers are going to respond to her pregnancy and the future photos of her baby bump that she may share.

According to the outlet, Kylie Jenner hasn’t shared a current full body image on social media since days before the news of her alleged pregnancy was first revealed. At that time, Jenner was wearing a low-cut white minidress that appeared, according to Hollywood Life, to show a slight sign of a baby bump.

In addition to Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, the reality star’s older half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also facing pregnancy rumors and her other half-sister, Kim Kardashian, announced that she and Kanye West have their third child on the way, via surrogate, in the trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14.

Kylie Jenner is staying silent about her alleged pregnancy but she isn’t shying away from the cameras. In addition to filming the latest season of her family’s reality show, Jenner recently surfaced in Las Vegas with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

