Miley Cyrus is confirming that she’s leaving The Voice and won’t be back for Season 14 in 2018.

The singer, who first appeared on Season 11 and then returned for the currently airing Season 13, confirmed that she’s finished with the NBC show and has no plans to head back to her red spinning chair to sit alongside already confirmed coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and newbie Kelly Clarkson next year.

Cyrus made the admission that she’s “done” with the talent show while speaking to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show during an in-depth interview about her life and career on October 4.

She admitted that, although she may return to the series at some point in the future, fans shouldn’t expect to see her back for Season 14 and possibly not even Season 15 in late 2018.

“This is not my last season maybe forever, but this season I don’t have any more seasons lined up,” Miley clarified of leaving, making it pretty clear that she won’t be back for the first round of shows in 2018 when it returns in February.

“So, I’m done,” she continued, suggesting that it could be a while before her fans see her back on the show, currently airing on both Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Get HYPED. #TheVoice starts NOW! A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

The “Malibu” singer then admitted to Howard that she’s currently thinking about how she’s going to use her time when she’s no longer searching for talent alongside Blake and Adam, who have appeared on every episode of the show to date, and current coach Jennifer Hudson.

“I’m just wondering what else I can do. How could I use my years [with] the most value,” Cyrus then contemplated during the lengthy radio interview this week.

Stern then suggested that the singer should head out on tour with her new album, Younger Now.

Miley didn’t confirm if she’d be heading out on tour once she wraps things on The Voice, but she did claim that she hadn’t scheduled any shows around the U.S. or internationally just yet because she’d rather stay home in Malibu with her two pet pigs, who she gushed about during the interview.

Cyrus’s fans then reacted to the news that she’s leaving The Voice and may not be touring anytime soon on social media with broken heart emojis and sad faces.

“Miley said she’s not doing The Voice anytime soon, so this may be her last season,” @TeamCyrusHD wrote after hearing the star confirm that she doesn’t have any more coaching stints lined up anytime soon and will be leaving her red spinning chair at the end of the year.

“Miley confirmed that she won’t tour this new era,” Cyrus fan @iamarealsmiler then added alongside two broken heart emojis following the news of her leaving. “Also, confirmed that this is her last season on The Voice.”

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. Season 14 is set to premiere with Adam, Blake, Kelly, and another coach yet to be announced in February 2018.

[Featured Image by Sam Wasson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]