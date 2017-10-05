Kailyn Lowry Angry At Javi Marroquin For Bringing Kids Along On ‘Disneyland Date’ With Briana DeJesus

Kailyn Lowry is furious at ex-husband Javi Marroquin for bringing her kids along on his “Disneyland date” with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, according to an insider for Hollywood Life, so much so that it’s “driving her insane.”

Lowry has categorically stated many times that she is not interested with the idea of getting back with Marroquin. That said, Kailyn has always been open to the idea of co-parenting their 3-year-old son, Lincoln, with him. In fact, she told People recently that she and Javi have been “trying,” although she says it has been a struggle since the dynamics between her and him are different compared to her co-parenting relationships with Chris Lopez and Jo Rivera.

Those dynamics, however, have taken a drastic turn when Javi told Radar Online that he’s considering the notion of dating Briana, whom he’s been having text conversations with lately.

Javi Marroquin made good on his word as news broke that he and Briana DeJesus went on a “Disneyland date.” The only problem? Javi brought along Kailyn Lowry’s sons, Isaac and Lincoln, with him while Briana had her newborn daughter, Stella, and her sister with her.

Of course, it bears noting that there’s no real confirmation that Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are dating for real. For one, you can’t call it a real date when the kids are along for the ride. Plus Briana’s residence is located near the parks, so the so-called “Disneyland date” might have occurred because circumstances just made it convenient for two old friends to meet up and catch up.

But then again, Marroquin did tell Radar Online that he’s into Briana DeJesus, so it’s not in the least surprising that Lowry and Teen Mom 2 fans are jumping to conclusions. The reason why Kailyn must be upset is that Javi brought their kids along even if he and Briana just started dating (supposing that that is indeed the case). Also, there’s the unwritten rule about not dating an ex’s colleague (or co-star in this case) to consider, and the breaking of which must be ruffling Lowry’s feathers, even more so that her children are involved.

Even though they aren’t currently seeing eye-to-eye, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are set to co-star in the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The former couple are also co-writing a book entitled He Said, She Said, a tell-all book where both Javi and Kailyn are given the opportunity to write his/her side of the story. No official release date has been confirmed yet.

