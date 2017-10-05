‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8: Angry Siggy Spills On Beef With Newcomer Margaret Josephs

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 will. During the season’s premier, while out celebrating Melissa’s birthday at a restaurant, Siggy mentions that they’re going to have to explain to the restaurant that they’re from Jersey as the girls were having an all-out cake fight and being loud about it too. Newcomer Margaret Josephs makes the suggestion that they could “take it down a notch,” to which the girls promptly tell her “go f*ck yourself!” However, according to the Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer, Siggy and Margaret are going to have quite a few of those explosive moments.

In an exclusive interview with Too Fab,Siggy Flicker spills on why she just does not get along with Margaret. She says that although she welcomed Margaret with open arms, their energy and chemistry are just not compatible as evidenced by the trailer. According to Siggy, she feels disrespected by the new girl on the block who she has only met on one occasion before she joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey group. She says that Margaret is snarky towards her and carries hatred and animosity towards her. The trailer shows a livid Siggy blasting at Margaret from across a table.

“You’re one of the ugliest human beings in the world for making fun of me!”

Let them eat cake, not THROW it! Who is excited about tonight’s premiere #RHONJ A post shared by Siggy Flicker (@siggy.flicker) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

During the interview, Siggy makes a point of saying that she had only heard nice things about Margaret prior to meeting her, they even liked each other’s Facebook pics. This Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star maintains that she felt blindsided by Margaret since in the past they had always supported each other’s “ventures.” This season left her feeling hurt and shocked by the events that took place, especially since she had thought Margaret would be a “fabulous edition” to the group.

Margaret Josephs is a millionaire entrepreneur who owns the Global lifestyle brand, “The Macbeth Collection.” Melissa has already said that Margaret might be her favorite co-star and that she really likes “Pigtails.” Siggy Flicker definitely does not share those warm fuzzy feelings towards Josephs in this new season of RHONJ. Flicker tells Teresa Giudice exactly what she wanted to do to Josephs including “take and pull on those pigtails until they come out of her head.”

It all comes down to respect for Flicker, and she felt that she was on the short end of the stick during Season 8 of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Will the girls continue to rub each other up the wrong way, or could they patch things up and make peace soon? Stay tuned for all the latest RHONJ gossip, spoilers and recaps.

“I’m disrespected over and over and over and over again throughout the season, and you’re gonna see how I handle every time that I’m disrespected.”

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]