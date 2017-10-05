Lamar Odom Reacts To Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy News: ‘Still Got Love For Her’

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom may have gone their separate ways but that doesn’t mean he has ill feeling towards her.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old basketball star opened up about his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and her rumored pregnancy with fellow NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Speaking with Complex’s Everyday Struggle, Lamar admitted that he heard the baby news and couldn’t be any happier for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Although the former couple doesn’t speak regularly, Odom expressed his well wishes for Khloe.

“From a distance, I wish her well.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward also revealed that despite everything, he “still got love for her.”

Previously, it has been reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together after more than a year of dating. According to TMZ, the Revenge Body star is three months pregnant and conceived naturally.

However, it is worth noting that the couple has yet to confirm or deny such claims.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Lamar Odom also shared his current relationship with Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West. The two times NBA champ admitted that he has drifted apart from the rapper.

Despite that, Lamar reiterated that Kanye has always been a good friend to him even after his split with Khloe.

“Kanye is a good dude. He was there for me when I was in a coma, he was there for me when I woke up.”

Odom added that although it’s weird to contact the rapper now, he would have no problem doing it if given the chance.

Great times today with my brotha @joebudden #Complex A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom got married on September 27, 2009 — just a month after they first met and nine days after getting engaged. Their whirlwind romance ended following Lamar’s cheating scandal and drug relapse in 2013. By December, Khloe had filed for divorce.

So far, Khloe has yet to comment on Lamar’s reaction on her baby news.

Now that he’s single, Lamar Odom has been spotted hanging out with her female friends recently. Earlier this week, the NBA star was photographed with Haitian model Maddy Morebucks.

In the photos, Maddy can be seen sitting on Lamar’s lap during a lunch date in Los Angeles, sparking romance rumors. However, sources revealed that their relationship is platonic and that Odom is not dating anyone right now.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]