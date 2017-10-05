‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Slamming Her Child’s Father – But Which One?

Kailyn Lowry has just given birth to her third son, Lux Russell, about two months, and the baby’s father hasn’t really played a role in the baby’s life. On Teen Mom 2, Lowry revealed she had gotten pregnant because her doctor encouraged her to and she got pregnant thanks to Chris Lopez. Early on, Kailyn revealed that she would be handling everything regarding this pregnancy by herself. While Lowry may complain at times about not sleeping and not having someone to help her out, she has to remember that she herself planned for this situation. However, it sounds like she may be regretting this decision a bit, as she recently slammed one of her ex-partners online.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry revealed that it takes a lot more than just being present to be a good parent. She also sent out a clear threat that she didn’t want to be tagged in things that made it seem like she and the man were working together on raising the child in question. The only problem? Kailyn didn’t specify who she was talking about.

“Simply being present doesn’t mean you’re a good parent. Don’t @ me,” Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter last night, sending a clear message to one of her children’s father.

Fans immediately started guessing who she was talking about. While some people felt she could be talking about Javi Marroquin, others were certain she was talking about Chris Lopez. Of course, Javi has just returned after spending a week in Florida with Isaac and Lincoln, so one could argue that he is much more than present. As for Chris, he hasn’t been around as much based on Lowry’s comments and social media activity. Perhaps he has said that he is proud to be a father but then doesn’t do much to assist financially with the baby. No one thought she was talking about Jo Rivera, as he appears to be just as invested in Isaac’s life as Kailyn is.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s tweet? Who do you think she’s referring to with her tweet about being a parent?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]