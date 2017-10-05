Carrie Underwood Shares Terrifying Video Of Her Husband Jumping Over Their Two-Year-Old Son

Carrie Underwood definitely knows how to keep her fans on their toes.

The former American Idol winner shared a pretty terrifying video with her followers on October 4 which showed her husband, former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, leaping over their two-year-old son, Isaiah, and missing his head by mere inches.

The video, which has already been viewed more than 770,000 times since the star uploaded it to her Instagram account, shows Mike taking a running start up to their son – who was playing in his toy car – before then leaping over him with a pretty impressive jump.

“[Mike] catching air…” Carrie captioned the clip of her family time with her boys, before joking, “I’m next. Just kidding.”

Underwood didn’t attempt the jump, though the clip got a whole lot of praise from the singer’s fans who gushed over the sweet moment in the comments section.

“I’m so glad you 3 are getting some good family time!” @clmckee told Underwood in the comments section of the Instagram video. “Family time = Fun times= awesome memories!! Love it!!” Instagram user @rnpastrymom02 wrote.

“That is amazing, your son thinks so too!” @tntarscott then added. “What an athlete.”

But while the majority of the country star’s fans gushed over the sweet moment, a few commenters claimed that seeing Mike take a running jump to leap over their son was “irresponsible” in case Fisher didn’t jump high enough to avoid their son’s head as he drove around in his mini Jeep.

“I’m sorry. I idolize you and think your family is the cutest but this is just irresponsible,” @jerilynn25 hit back.

“He could have jumped ten feet behind the car then no danger of hitting kids head,” @leavittrick then added in the comments section of Carrie’s upload, while others claimed the video showed “typical boys” playing together.

Of course, little Isaiah was completely unharmed after seeing his dad jump over him and Mike has a whole lot of experience when it comes to being active after skating in the NHL since 1999.

Fisher then announced his retirement from the ice earlier this year while Underwood and a slew of her country music peers, including her CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley, shared messages of support for the 37-year-old.

Underwood’s sweet family time with her boys also comes amid swirling rumors Carrie and Mike could potentially be expecting their second child together.

Though Carrie didn’t appear in her most recent video showing her husband and son playing together, the “Blown Away” singer appeared to be sporting what may be a possible baby bump in a few photos posted online of the star over the past few weeks. However, neither have confirmed or denied the reports or pregnancy speculation from fans.

What do you think of Carrie Underwood’s video showing her husband Mike Fisher jumping over their son? Cute or too dangerous?

