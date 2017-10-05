Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Hiding Her Baby Bump? ‘Counting On’ Stars Fuel Shotgun Wedding Rumors

Ever since Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth announced her pregnancy just three months after she married Austin Forsyth, rumors of a shotgun wedding have followed the couple. The gossip is heating up even more, now that Duggar-Forsyth has posted two cryptic baby bump photos, and doctors are saying the Counting On star definitely got pregnant before she got married.

Why are there so many questions about Duggar-Forsyth’s baby bump photos? It’s because she is not doing things the way her older sisters Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard did. When they posted baby bump pics, they did it often and with a mention of how far along they were.

Radar Online reports that during her first pregnancy, Dillard showed an early bump with a sign that read “13 weeks and one day.”

Seewald posted several pictures during both of her pregnancies with the same kind of weekly marker and even posted comparison shots of how she looked each time she was expecting.

Compare that to Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth, who has posted just two pictures, and neither had any hint as to how far along she is. In her most recent post, she captioned the picture with claims of feeling the baby kick and the fetus being the size of a bell pepper.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

The lack of specifics and the big bump are leading many to believe she is much farther along than 18 weeks (Duggar-Forsyth got married on May 26).

After looking at the picture, Dr. Sean Henry, who has never treated Duggar-Forsyth, says that she appears to be 24-26 weeks along, more than 20. He added that expecting mothers do not feel fetal movement until week 19 at the earliest.

The Hollywood Gossip points out that if Duggar-Forsyth did get pregnant before her wedding, it would harm the conservative image the Duggar family has worked so hard to craft for themselves.

Physical contact is strictly forbidden while courting, and the only thing allowed is a side hug. This means no kissing, hand-holding, front hugs, and absolutely no sex.

????????first – second ???????? #39weeks #BabySeewald2 A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

The Forsyth’s have admitted to breaking some of the courting rules, but it was thought to be things like holding hands or being unsupervised.

One thing is for sure, if this baby comes any earlier than 40 weeks after their wedding day, fans of the reality stars are going to demand to know why.

Tell us! Do you think Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth was already pregnant when she wed Austin Forsyth? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by TLC]