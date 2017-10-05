‘NCIS’ Season 15 Will Have A Big Send-off For Pauley Perrette, Could This Season Be The Last?

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Pauley Perrette who plays the role of a quirky forensic expert in NCIS confirmed exit rumors through a social media post. CBS and the show’s executive producers were quick to comment on the issue, and they revealed they prepared something in Season 15 to make the Perrette’s farewell a big affair.

CBS released a statement acknowledging the star’s departure. The network expressed their gratitude towards the actress and acknowledged her contribution to the show.

“While it’s never easy saying goodbye to a beloved actress and character, we respect her decision to leave at the end of the season. We are grateful to Pauley for all her contributions to the series and making Abby one of the most unique characters on television.”

NCIS Season 15 will prepare a special send-off for Pauley Perrette who announced she will be leaving the CBS crime drama after 15 years. The show’s executive producers Frank Cardea and George Schenck revealed they will send off Abby Sciuto in grand style.

In a joint statement, the show’s EPs admitted they knew Season 15 will be the last one for Perrette. They went on to recognize Pauley’s passion on playing a role which inspired millions of fans.

Perrette has been a part of NCIS since it started airing in 2003. Perrette is one of the three original cast members of NCIS. Last year, Michael Weatherly left the series. While the cast shakeups in NCIS is not as dramatic as the changes in Criminal Minds, the departure of one fan favorite would be a big loss for one of the most-watched crime dramas in CBS.

An article on Pauley’s departure from the CBS show also noted that the network is yet to renew the series. While the executive producers and the network did not mention NCIS will come to an end, there would certainly be more speculation involving the future of the show due to the actress’ departure. As of writing, there has been no indication that the series will be canceled but the future of the show remains to be uncertain beyond Season 15. It remains to be seen if CBS decides to go for another season, and how they plan to deal with Pauley’s departure after NCIS Season 15.

NCIS airs on CBS every Tuesday at 8 p.m.

