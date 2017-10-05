Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship is progressing gradually. The couple first chose to deny the reports of their alleged relationship and now they both were recently spotted walking along a beach — looking extremely happy with each other. There are recent reports that Katie’s ex-husband Tom Cruise is not worried about the latest ongoing affair as he is busy filming the most-awaited part in the Mission Impossible movie franchise.

Ever since Katie and Jamie’s picture surfaced online, different media outlets started publishing fake news about Tom Cruise. As earlier reported by Inquisitr, there were recent allegations that Tom Cruise is allegedly feeling alone. The now-debunked sources allegedly claimed that the news of his friend getting in a relationship with his ex-wife came as a surprise to him.

Recent news from Hollywood Life allegedly claimed that after getting a complete recovery from an injured ankle, Hollywood’s heartthrob Tom Cruise has resumed the filming of Mission: Impossible 6. The outlet went on to suggest that the 55-year-old Cruise wishes to focus on his long-running franchise.

“He loves being back at work. It feels like home and he’s eager to make this the best Mission yet,” the source added.

The alleged source also addressed that Cruise is not thinking about the ongoing affair rumors of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx.

It was not long ago when the same outlet published a news claiming that Vanilla Sky movie actor has reportedly felt betrayed by Katie and Jamie’s affair.

“He is clearly invested in working,” the insider further added, “and is not bothered by whatever Jamie and Katie might be doing. He’s good. He only wishes that people would realize it has been half a decade since they have split.”

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims made by Hollywood Life by stating that the recent news is nothing but a fabricated and made-up story. According to Gossip Cop, the sources close to Tom, who portrays Ethan Hunt in the billion-dollar action-thriller franchise, is focusing on his work.

Over the years, a lot has been said and published about the private lives of Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, and Tom Cruise. There was a time when the stars in question chose to deny all the allegations made on them by different media outlets.

As of now, both Katie and Jamie’s representatives have not given out an official statement about the recently released pictures. So, it is safe to say that Tom Cruise’s ex-wife is taking things slow with her new boyfriend. On the other hand, Tom Cruise’s representatives have also not commented on the recent claims.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]