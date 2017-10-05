2017 Hurricane Season Throws Another Nasty Surprise As Probable Hurricane Nate Heads For Florida

If you thought that the 2017 Hurricane season was over it appears that you were wrong. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Atlantic Hurricane Season does not end until the end of November, and October is often the month that sees the strongest storms. Last week Florida was warned that two new storms were likely to impact areas of Florida still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Irma. Thankfully those storms did not develop into hurricanes, but forecasters are now warning that Hurricane Nate is on its way, and once again Florida is in its path.

As reported by USA Today, the sixteenth major tropical depression of this hurricane season has formed in the southern Caribbean and is gathering strength off the coast of Nicaragua. This storm is on the brink of becoming a named storm, and when it does it will be named “Nate.” The storm is currently packing sustained wind speeds of 36 mph, and the National Hurricane Center warns that is will drop up to 20 inches of rain on Nicaragua.

The storm is moving north over unusually warm water and is expected to become a named storm today when sustained winds reach 39 mph. Tropical storm Nate is then expected to increase in intensity before veering across the Gulf of Mexico reaching hurricane strength by the weekend.

As reported by the Miami Herald, Hurricane Nate is then expected to impact Florida on Sunday. It is too early to predict exactly where Hurricane Nate will make landfall in the continental U.S., but forecasters are warning people in the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast west to Louisiana to remain alert in the coming days. If there is a crumb of comfort for Florida residents, it is that Hurricane Nate is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall.

Of course, even a Category 1 hurricane brings heavy rain, damaging winds, storm surge, and the risk of severe flooding. Florida Gov. Rick Scott is not taking the threat posed by Hurricane Nate lightly. In a statement, he warned Florida residents that, once again, Florida needs to prepare for a hurricane.

“Let’s remember, we are still in the heart of hurricane season and while it’s hard to imagine experiencing another storm right now, everyone has to be prepared.”

Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate https://t.co/bHy85dX48a — Alan Ewart (@SoundofMySummer) October 5, 2017

The sea water in the northwestern Caribbean and the southern Gulf of Mexico is warm enough to allow Hurricane Nate to intensify very quickly. The storm is expected to increase in ferocity as it traverses the warm, deep waters over the next day or two.

[Featured Image by NOAA]