‘The Voice’ Viewers Slam Jennifer Hudson As Ratings Fall

The Voice viewers haven’t exactly been loving Jennifer Hudson as the new addition on the NBC show, and they’ve certainly not been afraid to make their feelings known.

A number of fans have taken to social media to make it pretty clear that they don’t think the former American Idol contestant and Oscar winner is the best fit for the popular talent search, and it looks like the ratings are doing some of the talking too.

As round four of the blind audition stages aired on NBC on October 3, a number of Twitter users were quick to voice their opinions on Jennifer’s coaching skills and slammed the star for seemingly constantly interrupting the contestants with her own singing.

“If I had a dollar for every time Jennifer Hudson interrupted someone with singing,” one fan tweeted, adding a meme of Kim Kardashian throwing out dollar bills.

“Not a fan of Jennifer Hudson as a judge,” another Twitter user wrote of the Dreamgirls star. “All she does is use this platform to show off her voice.”

“Could Jennifer be more annoying or pretentious? #TheVoice” @SillyKohn then asked.

Another viewer even claimed that they only joined Twitter to say that Hudson “is the MOST annoying, attention seeking person I have EVER encountered!!!”

Me every time Jennifer Hudson feels the need to sing on The Voice #VoiceBlinds pic.twitter.com/SSv0tFswYW — Ashley Thorne (@ashleyythorne) October 3, 2017

They then said that they would be turning Season 13 off because of the singer’s involvement.

And it seems like turning off the current season of The Voice is an option more than a few viewers have been taking after the series returned to NBC last month.

TV by the Numbers reported that ratings for the premiere episode of the show on September 25 pulled in the least amount of viewers for a season opener in the show’s six year history.

According to the site, 10.57 million people tuned in to see Jennifer make her debut alongside Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine, which is close to three million less than the site reported watched the Season 12 premiere earlier this year in February.

The most recent episode saw ratings dip even further as fans voiced their opinions on Hudson, as the outlet claimed that the fourth round of blind auditions pulled in just 10.42 million viewers.

The drama and ratings dip comes shortly after Jennifer’s fellow coach Adam revealed that he’s actually refusing to give the star tips on how to win the show after she joined the U.S. version of the talent search after winning The Voice U.K., where she competed against Tom Jones, Will.i.am, and Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

It’s not yet clear if Hudson will return to The Voice for her second consecutive round of shows for Season 14 next year.

But while Jennifer’s future on the show remains up in the air for now, Blake and Adam are already confirmed to return for what will be their 14th round as coaches alongside another American Idol alumni, the first ever winner, Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice Season 13 airs on both Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]