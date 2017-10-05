Bon Jovi Nominated For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame After Accusing Rock Hall Of Personal Vendetta Against Band

Bon Jovi has been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018, but will the New Jersey-based band finally graduate to an induction? Bon Jovi has been nominated for a spot in the high-profile organization alongside an eclectic group of artists that includes Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Depeche Mode, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, the Cars, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, MC5, the Meters, the Moody Blues, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Link Wray and the Zombies. The top vote-getters will be announced in December and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next April, according to Rolling Stone.

In a new tradition that began last year, the Hall of Fame has announced the individual members of each band that will be honored. For Bon Jovi, the nod includes former guitarist Richie Sambora, who quit the band in 2013, and original bassist Alec John Such, who left in 1994. Should Bon Jovi become inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honor fans have been waiting for for years, it could mark the first public appearance with Sambora since his split from the band four years ago.

But while a nomination is one thing, getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is another. Bon Jovi’s nomination comes one year after Jon Bon Jovi publicly revealed that two key members of the Rock Hall’s voting board have made it “their personal mission” to keep his band from being inducted. Last fall, in an interview on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show, the Bon Jovi frontman revealed he had “a big falling out” with one of the guys that runs the Rock Hall and that he called him “a few choice words.”

“And I’m never shy, when I see him, to call him a few more choice words,” Jon Bon Jovi said, according to NJ Arts.

“And there’s other guys on that thing that have made it their personal mission to f**k with me. And that’s okay. I get it. I’ve sold more records than their artists.”

While Bon Jovi has “every criteria” required for Rock Hall honors, Jon insisted that “these two f**kers in the room” just won’t vote for his band’s inclusion.

Jon Bon Jovi did not confirm if Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner was behind his band’s snub, but many fans believe he is referring to the controversial chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Bon Jovi has been eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2009, the 25th anniversary of their 1984 debut album, but have been nominated only once, in 2011.

Bon Jovi isn’t the only 2018 nominee that has been repeatedly snubbed by the Rock Hall. The 2018 nod marks the first-ever nomination for the Moody Blues. The English progressive rock band’s annual snub has been so blatant that last year the group’s longtime lead singer and guitarist, Justin Hayward, said an induction would be “meaningless” at this point.

The Moody Blues, first formed in 1964 and best known for the 1967 classic “Nights in White Satin,” have been eligible for nomination into the Rock Hall for nearly 30 years, but last year Hayward said the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is not important to him and that he actually thinks it’s “too late” for his band. The Moody Blues’ last album, December, was released in 2003.

Hayward also said he thinks it would be “really difficult” for the board of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to include the Moody Blues now because there’s been so much pressure from fans.

“I just can’t see it, to be quite honest,” he told Billboard. “I think it’s too late now.”

Do you think 2018 will finally be the year that Bon Jovi and the Moody Blues make it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

[Featured Image by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images]