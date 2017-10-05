Fans probably haven’t gotten over Cersei Lannister’s revelation that she is pregnant (again) with her brother Jaime’s child in the seventh season of Game of Thrones. However, there are speculations that the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms may have been bluffing when she hinted on being with child. Will the truth be revealed in Game of Thrones Season 8?

Cersei Lannister’s pregnancy lie might not be the only thing that she has misled Jaime to believe. People think that Cersei may have been lying when she confirmed to her twin that Euron Greyjoy is heading for Essos to find the Golden Company for her in Game of Thrones Season 8.

Viewers were undoubtedly shocked while watching the Season 7 episode “Eastwatch” as Cersei Lannister dropped a major bombshell about being pregnant with Jaime’s baby. Most recalled that Maggy the Frog’s prophesy about Cersei only included three children being born to her. Although some believe that the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms might suffer a miscarriage in Game of Thrones Season 8, there is also a possibility that Cersei was lying to Jaime to ensure his loyalty to her. Unfortunately, it looks like she has lost her beloved brother whether she is with child or not.

But what about Euron Greyjoy? According to Cersei Lannister, the King of the Iron Islands actually decided to leave Westeros because she has ordered him to find the Golden Company in Essos. It is easy to believe that Cersei actually planned to send Euron to bring in the sellswords even before her meeting with Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister. However, there are speculations that Cersei was simply trying to trick Jaime Lannister once again. It is possible that the Queen is disappointed with Euron and has other plans for him in Game of Thrones Season 8.

So does this mean that Cersei Lannister is actually losing in Game of Thrones Season 8? There is a possibility that although she doesn’t have a baby or Jaime Lannister or Euron Greyjoy, the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms still has a back-up plan. Some believe that Cersei may have commissioned Tycho Nestoris, the banker from the Iron Bank of Braavos to help her find the Golden Company instead. The fight certainly isn’t over for Cersei.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere on HBO in early 2019.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]