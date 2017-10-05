Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Secretly Engaged’ Until ‘Suits’ Is Finished, Say Friends Close To The Couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already engaged when they made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada on September 23 — or at least that’s what friends close to the couple say.

An insider recently told US Weekly that the two are already engaged but are keeping it a secret until Markle is finished with Suits. The source said that Meghan and Harry are looking happy as ever.

“I think it’s already happened but they’re holding the news back until she has finished on Suits,” a source said. “I’ve never seen them happier. It’s amazing.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had no qualms indulging in some PDA when they appeared as a couple for the first time at the Invictus Games last month. As expected, these only fueled the engagement rumors, which have hounded them since news broke that they are a couple.

At the Invictus Games’s closing ceremony on September 30, Harry left his appointed seat to kiss and hug his girlfriend and hang out with her mother, Doria Ragland, according to Pop Sugar. The aforementioned source told US Weekly that the couple discussed inviting Meghan’s mom to the event “more than a couple months prior.” The source said it was Harry who suggested to have her mom attend as “he knew she’d enjoy being part of and an opportunity for them to celebrate a special moment together.”

Prince Harry Plants Big Kiss on Girlfriend Meghan Markle https://t.co/rE2t2Owgdz — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

As to Meghan Markle’s professional obligations to Suits, it was recently reported that the American actress may not return to the show after the current seventh season, which is set to conclude in early 2018.

“No one gets the impression she’s staying on the show much longer,” an insider said. “They believe she’s going to marry Harry.”

As it stands, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t officially engaged as the two will have to make an announcement first to get the ball rolling. More importantly, we have yet to see a ring on Meghan’s finger. But if there’s any truth to the claims made by US Weekly‘s sources, the pair is still unlikely to make an announcement since Harry’s brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton are expecting their third child by Spring. It’s fair to assume that Harry and Meghan are more than sensible enough to avoid doing anything that could steal the spotlight from the royal couple by the time they welcome their third child.

Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are secretly engaged? Share your thoughts below.

