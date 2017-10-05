‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Posts First Pic With Baby Ember, Jackson Goes On A Stroll With Cousin

The Little People, Big World family can’t stop swooning over its newest member, baby Ember Jean! Now that Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s firstborn is three weeks old, the family has been sharing more photos of her with their fans.

In his latest Facebook post, Matt Roloff is the picture of one doting grandpa as he cradled baby Ember in his arms. In the photo, the Little People, Big World patriarch can be seen lovingly looking at his granddaughter as she peacefully sleeps on.

“Little baby Ember getting the ole’ grandpa squeeze,” Matt wrote in the caption.

“Love this little girl to the moon and back.”

Matt has been gushing over baby Ember since she was born on Sept. 10. Back then, the Roloff family couldn’t post more photos of Ember due to an exclusive contract with a magazine. But Matt excitedly told LPBW fans that his new grandkid is a “big-time star.”

“Miss Ember Jean…the most perfect package life can deliver,” Matt wrote on his FB page. “She’s a bit shy now…but you all are going love the result. This little baby is a big-time star! Just wait and see.”

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori’s four-month-old baby Jackson has also already taken a liking to his new cousin. Tori wrote in a previous Instagram post that Jackson is “so in love” with baby Ember. Now, it seems that the two babies are finally bonding at the Roloff Farms.

In Audrey’s IG Stories on Wednesday, the first-time mom shared short clips of Ember’s little day out. Jeremy and Audrey took their newborn on her first outdoor stroll. Uncle Zach, Aunt Tori, and cousin Jackson happily accompanied them for a perfect fall outing!

Jackson and Ember were in matching black strollers. In one of the videos, Audrey Roloff wrote a simple but heart-warming caption. “Friends,” she wrote about the two babies, adding a pink heart emoji. For Little People, Big World fans, it’s truly exciting to see the cousins spending time and growing up together.

Their long-running reality show has always been about family, despite some drama in between. Even though Matt and Amy Roloff have now separated, the family remains as tight-knit as ever.

Meet Our Baby Girl – Ember Jean Roloff https://t.co/2IOMQsWVIF pic.twitter.com/xHN4chlar1 — Audrey Roloff (@audreymirabella) October 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Amy Roloff still hasn’t posted a photo with her granddaughter. Their youngest son Jacob, who has recently returned to the Roloff Farms, also hasn’t posted anything about his new niece. However, Matt Roloff confirmed through a TLC-released video that everyone in the family was at the hospital to welcome baby Ember on her arrival.

Little People, Big World is slated to air a brand-new season soon on TLC.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]