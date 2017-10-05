Blac Chyna Wants To Work With Cardi B After Rapper Hits No. 1

Blac Chyna sure knows how to step up her rap career — collaborate with Cardi B. The Rob & Chyna star, who is yet to release her debut rap track, appeared to be keen on working with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

On Monday night, TMZ caught up with the 29-year-old mother of two as she was leaving Diamond District LA gentlemen’s club.

Blac Chyna, who seemed to have partied with friends at the venue, jazzed up her casual plaid shirt and skinny jeans matched with a pair of knee-high boots. The curvaceous beauty also rocked a striking silver curled wig, which cascaded down her frame.

As the reality star headed to her waiting car, the webloid’s photographer dished about the news that Cardi B dethroned Taylor Swift at the top spot.

When asked about her thoughts about the rapper’s record-breaking feat, Blac Chyna did not hesitate in saying that Cardi B “definitely deserves it.”

The photographer went on to asked if she would like to work with Cardi B, to which Blac Chyna bluntly answered, “Of course.”

It can be recalled that Blac Chyna has been rumored to be pushing for a career in the hip-hop music industry. Previous reports revealed that the Lashed Bar owner has already met with some of the biggest music labels and already in talks to collaborate with big artists for her debut album.

⚔️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Meanwhile, Cardi B’s reign at the Billboard Hot 100 was applauded by many, especially since she’s only the second female rapper to top the famous charts.

The 24-year-old rapper received a slew of congratulations on social media from her growing fan base and even other artists. In fact, Taylor Swift, which comeback single “Look What You Made Me Do” was knocked down to No. 3, sent her a bouquet of flowers.

Cardi B shared a snap of herself with Taylor’s congratulatory present on Instagram, writing, “Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers… and I freaking love your music.”

Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers ????❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music ???? A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Previously, Cardi B admitted that she has always been a big fan of Taylor Swift. The “Washpoppin” rapper even told US Weekly that she would love to do a collaboration with the pop star in the future.

Aside from Taylor Swift, Rihanna also sent her congratulations to Cardi B. The 29-year-old Barbadian singer gifted the rapper with her famous Fenty Beauty collection.

[Featured Images John Sciulli, Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]