Kardashian Sisters Got Pregnant For $25M Paycheck And ‘KUWTK’ Ratings? Kris Jenner Reportedly Planned It All

The Kardashian sisters are the talk of the town since three of them are expecting a baby. What’s interesting about this hullaballoo is the fact that Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian are all due to have their babies around the same time next year!

Kim Kardashian recently confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third baby via surrogacy in 2018. It was also reported that Khloe is pregnant with beau, basketball star, Tristan Thompson’s child.

The shocking pregnancy news of all was about Kylie Jenner. She is the youngest member of the family and only 20 years old but was said to be around four months pregnant already.

Although rapper and ex-boyfriend Tyga claimed the unborn child is his, Travis Scott is the real father of the baby. He is Kylie’s current boyfriend after all.

Now, since the pregnancy news surfaced, no one in the Kardashian or Jenner family has directly confirmed or denied the reports. Because of their silence, fans and observers started to speculate, and rumors have gotten out of hand.

One of the most discussed speculations regarding the Kardashian sisters’ pregnancies is that, it was all planned. Yes, they said that the family’s baby boom is just a ploy to raise Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewership ratings.

People have been saying that momager Kris Jenner was the mastermind of it all and many seem to believe such rumors. This is because KUWTK is coming back for Season 14 and the show is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month as well. It was alleged that the pregnancy news is meant to encourage people to watch as it celebrates being on air for a decade.

One convinced fan even tweeted, “Me trying to decide whether or not Kylie and Khloe being pregnant around the same time is a conspiracy to boost Kardashian ratings…”

Pregnant Kylie Jenner flashes a bit of her baby bump https://t.co/WA3LddWkEV pic.twitter.com/EAAMj4sC8R — MSN (@MSN) September 25, 2017

Could it be true that Kris Jenner really orchestrated the whole thing for $25M deal and KUWTK ratings?

According to Hollywood Life, an insider seems to suggest that it is true by stating,

“Kris knew having three daughters simultaneously expecting would bring drama, tears, attention, competition – everything she’s trying to sustain for the sake of bigger paydays.”

The report further mentioned that all the three sisters who are having babies soon have been promised TV shows, endorsement deals and more. Likewise, the benefits from the pregnancies are expected to breathe new life into their careers as well.

It is no secret that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians ratings have sharply decreased in the last season, and the triple pregnancies can definitely boost viewership since the story can grab more attention. Then again, Gossip Cop debunked the claims that Kris Jenner plotted for her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie to be pregnant at the same time, for money. The publication called the rumors ludicrous and false because it is not like the Kardashian monarch has any control over conception.

