‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Taunts Phyllis, Devon Questions Mariah, Noah Drops A Bomb On Tessa

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, October 6, reveal that Devon (Bryton James) confronts Mariah (Camryn Grimes) about his recent chat with Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Devon is puzzled about Kevin’s comments during the conversation and he sensed that Kevin was hinting at something.

Devon Questions Mariah

Devon confronts Mariah and argues that Kevin’s comments appeared to hint that Mariah has another person in her life. Mariah is uneasy when Devon broaches the subject but she denies the suggestion that she might have someone else in her life.

However, fans know that Mariah isn’t being exactly truthful. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) feels strongly attracted to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and has made several failed attempts to let Tessa know how she feels about her.

Mariah is uncertain whether Tessa shares her feelings. The last time that Mariah tried to declare her feelings, Tessa frustrated her move by declaring that Mariah was just like family to her. Mariah took Tessa’s statement to mean that Tessa does not have any romantic feelings for her.

Mariah’s inability to communicate her feelings to Tessa appears to be the only reason why she is anxious not to break up with Devon. Although Mariah is clearly not entirely happy in her relationship with Devon, she does not see any option for now but to stay in the relationship.

Noah Drops A Bomb On Tessa

Meanwhile, Noah (Robert Adamson) unsettles Tessa by declaring to her that he wants them to take their relationship to the next level. Noah wants Tessa to move in with him. Noah had arranged for Tessa to stay at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) place. Noah made the arrangement because he did not want to rush their relationship. Y&R fans know that Noah is being cautious about his relationship with Tessa and has been trying to avoid rushing it because he has suffered heartbreaks in the past.

However, it appears that Noah realizes he is in love with Tessa and that he is now ready to take the next step in their relationship. But he might find that Tessa is not ready to make the move after Noah arranged for her to stay at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) place.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Noah asks Tessa to move in with him. He tells her he believes it is time to take their relationship to the next level.

How Would Mariah Feel If Tessa Agrees To Move In With Noah?

Fans will see Tessa’s response to Noah’s suggestion on the Friday, October 6 episode of the daytime drama. It is possible that she expresses reservations about Noah’s suggestion. She might ask Noah to give her more time to consider it.

The person who will be most affected if Tessa decides to move out of Sharon’s place is Mariah. Tessa moving out to be with Noah could deal a blow to Mariah’s hope of connecting romantically with Tessa. However, after the mixed signals from Tessa, Mariah might feel that the move is best for them. It might give both of them time and space to sort out their feelings.

Young and the Restless spoilers, however, indicate that it is only a matter of time before Mariah approaches Tessa and declares her love.

Victoria and Phyllis Clash Over Billy

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 6, state that the rivals, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), clash once again over Billy (Jason Thompson).

Victoria taunts Phyllis by saying that she has a chemistry with Billy that Phyllis can’t hope to have with him. Phyllis dismisses Victoria’s boast. She ridicules Victoria’s claim, saying she is imagining things that really aren’t there.

Victoria taunts Phyllis further. She hints that she and Billy kissed recently.

As Victoria expects, Phyllis will likely take the bait and confront Billy. Phyllis won’t rest until Billy reassures her that Victoria was fibbing or confesses he has been romantically involved with Victoria.

