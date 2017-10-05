‘Big Brother 19’ Winner Josh Talks Being Slapped By Paul, Bullying, Relationship With Bobby Moynihan [Video]

Big Brother 19 houseguests are making the media rounds and giving interviews with various outlets anxious to give fans insight into the BB19 players and the game they took part in. Just days ago, the winner of BB19, Josh Martinez, sat down with Your Reality Recaps host Eric Curto and spoke about a number of things, including being slapped by Paul Abrahamian, bullying in the Big Brother 19 house, and his relationship with Bobby Moynihan.

Eric made sure to mention to Josh that the media made a big deal about Paul slapping Josh in the face at one point during the BB19 game. Josh laughed, saying that when the show was over, someone informed him the story had made headlines and he didn’t even remember being slapped. Josh said he watched the clip of the alleged slap and believe it to simply be a case of roughhousing, noting the entire incident was taken out of context. He continued by saying Paul was like a brother to him in the BB19 house and the two men would often lean on each other for support during the game.

When asked about his favorite memory from his time in the Big Brother 19 house, Josh told Eric it was probably when fellow houseguest Jason Dent received a message from home telling him his wife was pregnant for the second time.

Although he won the game, Josh told Eric he has not watched the season back and probably will not view Big Brother 19 in its entirety for several years.

Josh also talked about being called a bully by other houseguests, but said he didn’t think he warranted such a label. He stated that he didn’t make personal attacks on others, but decided as a strategy he would be “goofy” and “obnoxious” while calling people “meatballs” and banging pots and pans in order to “throw them off their game.” Josh added that he finds it “hypocritical” that others think he was a bully when he had drinks thrown in his face and was attacked for his weight.

In addition, Josh discussed how much weight he had lost in the BB19 house when it seemed like many of his fellow houseguests complained about gaining weight throughout the game. Josh told Eric he actually dropped 32 pounds and is now four sizes smaller, going from a 40 to a 36.

He also revealed that he has been in communication with Saturday Night Live alumnus and current star of the CBS sitcom Me, Myself & I, Bobby Moynihan, who entered the BB19 house one night to host a challenge. Josh said he is hoping Bobby will be one of the cast members of Celebrity Big Brother, set to premiere this winter.

Josh said he has several fan meet-and-greets planned for the future and is thrilled to have fulfilled a dream he’s had for many years to play and win Big Brother.

See Josh’s interview with Your Reality Recaps below (Warning: Video contains some strong language).

