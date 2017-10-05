MGM Resorts Donates $3 Million To Victims Of Las Vegas Shooting, Celebrities Pitch In Too

Following the most deadly mass shooting in U.S. history, MGM Resorts has pledged help to the victims of the Las Vegas massacre, which went down on one of its properties, the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

On Tuesday, PR Newswire reported that MGM Resorts will provide donations for the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting. In the official statement released by the company, it was announced that they will donate $3 million through the MGM Resorts Foundation.

The said amount will be used to fund humanitarian assistance for families of the victims and the first responders on the scene of the traumatic shootout.

MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren also expressed his sympathy to those affected by the Las Vegas massacre, adding that the company will do its best to help.

“There are simply no words to express our grief and outrage. With this donation, we hope to make a difference to those who were harmed and those who are left behind. We also wish to recognize the awesome contributions of first responders, not just here in Las Vegas but around the United States, who give so completely of themselves when disaster strikes.”

Aside from the $3 million donations, MGM Resorts also has ongoing efforts to assist the victims, their families, and first responders. The company provides free lodging, meals, air and ground transportation, as well as grief counseling.

Several celebrities have stepped up as well to give donations to the victims of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak launched a GoFundMe page for the victims and their families.

One of the first to donate is Mike Tyson. The former professional boxer, who lives in Vegas and has his own show at MGM Grand, donated $10,000.

The Chainsmokers and country duo Florida Georgia Line also donated $10,000 each on the same GoFundMe. They even used their respective Instagram accounts to encourage fans to help out as well.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benoiff and Kid Rock both pitched in $10,000, while Today Show host Hoda Kotb and Hangover star Ken Jeong pledged $1,000.

LAS VEGAS VICTIMS' FUND https://t.co/xPc38CW1ij — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 2, 2017

A number of sports organizations also extended their help to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. The Oakland Raiders and the NFL announced that they would each donate $50,000 to Sisolak’s GoFundMe.

UFC President Dana White, on the other hand, confirmed that they will give $1 million to the families of those affected by the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, other celebrities used social media as their platform to urge fans to step up and help by donating blood or money to the victims, including Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]