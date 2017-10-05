Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud: Andy Grammer Says ‘Let It Go!’

The Taylor Swift and Katy Perry feud has been going on for a long time and has been very public. It is clear that the two singers do not like each other, which is sad as they used to be good friends. Some people in the music industry are getting tired of seeing the two continually at odds with one another and taking shots at each other in their music.

Grammer has collaborated with Swift in the past on their hit single “Honey I’m Good,” but does not think that his music with Swift makes him a part of her “group.”

“I don’t think I’m in her squad per se but she’s been really sweet to me,” Grammer said. “She’s tweeted my songs and brought me on stage at her arena shows.”

He also said that he thinks the two pop stars need to end their feud and get over it. Grammer was asked whether he thought the two would reconcile with one another and had a good answer for the question.

“Man, I hope so. There’s no reason for all that. I mean, I’m sure there’s a reason for it, but at this point, let it go!”

Will the Taylor Swift/Katy Perry war ever end? Andy Samberg is prepared to see to a ceasefire (and so are we): https://t.co/exW9KT2tlZ — PopCrush (@PopCrush) September 29, 2017

Perry has been seemingly interested in shutting the feud down recently. She talked to The Morning Mashup on Sirius XM radio about the feud and wanting to put things aside.

“Listen, I’d love for the beef to end. I’d love to take it off the BBQ. I’m down, but I haven’t heard anything of it.”

That wasn’t all Perry had to say about the situation. She also went on to say that she loves Swift and always has, but that the two have had their differences in the past.

“I love her, I always have. We’ve had our differences but I just continue to say, ‘God bless her on her journey.'”

Swift has not come out and publicly talked about her relationship with Perry anytime recently. She has taken shots at a pop star that he hasn’t named, which many believe to be Perry. It is all speculation, but there certainly seems to be bad blood between the two pop stars.

Needless to say, Swift and Perry have had a lot of drama surround them in recent years. Hopefully, the two of them will be able to put their differences behind and get back to good terms with one another.

Do you think Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s feud will end anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]