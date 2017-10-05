Peter Kraus To Look For Love On Television Once Again: What Show Is He Doing?

Peter Kraus found love with Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette, but she didn’t pick him in the end. There were rumors flying that he would end up being cast as The Bachelor, but that didn’t happen either. Peter didn’t seem quite ready to get engaged. Now E! Online is sharing that Peter will be joining another reality show to look for love.

Mike Fleiss confirmed the news today that Peter Kraus will be on Bachelor: Winter Games. This is going to be a show all about having fun and competing, but also about finding love. Mike went to his Twitter and shared that Peter will be joining the show. So far, ABC hasn’t commented on it at all.

Reports are that this new show will start airing in February of 2018. Arie Luyendyk Jr. is filming his season of The Bachelor right now and that will start airing in January of 2018. Mike didn’t share who else will be on the show, but he did announce one thing: there will be people that were on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in other countries on the show. That is going to make it pretty exciting.

The new show Bachelor: Winter Games is going to be pretty interesting and the fans can’t wait to see it. If this show goes over well, then it could end up being something that happens every year. This year they set it up to be around the same time as the Winter Olympics. Hopefully, a few love connections take place.

Fans never got over the fact that Peter Kraus wasn’t cast as The Bachelor 2018. Arie Luyendyk Jr. was the one who got the job instead. He has already started filming his season of the show. Maybe, Peter Kraus will end up on Famously Single like Josh Murray and Chad Johnson both did so he can find out why he is so unlucky in love.

Reunited and it feels so good! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

Are you excited to see Peter Kraus on Bachelor: Winter Games? Do you feel like he will find love this time around? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Bachelor: Winter Games when it starts airing in 2018.

[Featured Image by Peter Kraus/Instagram]