Is Bella Thorne Dating Tana Mongeau For Real? Their Twitter Exchanges May Be Clues To Their Real Relationship

Bella Thorne dating rumors linking the actress to YouTube star Tana Mongeau are beginning to become a hot topic online as the ladies continue to share sweet posts with each other on Twitter.

Speculations that the 19-year-old actress is going out with the famed vlogger first emerged after the two shared photos of their steamy make-out session on social media, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, in the same month after the YouTube sensation admitted to wanting to date the former Disney star.

Now, it seemed like the two women are taking things to a new level as they plan to celebrate Thorne’s birthday together. According to Mongeau’s social media post, the two will be meeting in Los Angeles, California, on the Famous in Love star’s birthday on October 8, fueling Bella Thorne dating rumors.

“my cutie lil muffin is flying me 2 la to be w her for her birthday & if that isn’t goals idk what is @bellathorne,” she wrote, ending the tweet with four black-and-red heart emoticons.

The 19-year-old actress responded, saying that they will also go to Hawaii. To top that off, Bella and Tana refer to each other using sweet nicknames including “baby,” “muffin,” and several others. Check out some of their exchanges below.

I'm on the way see you soon baby https://t.co/vlnxZXUhYG — bella thorne (@bellathorne) October 4, 2017

DO U GUYS SEE THIS she is so cute like how am i this lucky ????????❤️ — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 4, 2017

Every icon goes through the hate phase don't quite the tube baby ???? https://t.co/uqhROXUdFh — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 27, 2017

me: "babe what cute pose do we do"

her: "just choke me out while i eat you out" https://t.co/myRvWNoWh3 — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 27, 2017

me cause i miss u baby???? https://t.co/8guZvVKTFA — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 25, 2017

dreams do come true kids pic.twitter.com/pXu2BMiKfK — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 24, 2017

u give me ???? A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Despite the clues in their social media posts, the Daily Mail is convinced that Bella Thorne dating rumors linking her to Tana Mongeau were blown out of proportion as she reportedly made a statement about whether or not she is dating the YouTuber via her fashion.

Apparently, the 19-year-old The Babysitter actress wore sneakers with the phrase “I love boys,” seemingly setting the record straight about speculations that she is dating another woman.

However, the same media outlet recalled Bella’s admission to being bisexual in 2016 after she shared a photo of herself kissing another girl which was also featured in BuzzFeed, as well as her interview with Harper’s Bazaar about how she found it difficult to determine whether a lady wants to date her or just be friends.

“I’ve done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl… I can’t tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends,” she explained.

“I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she’s like, ‘Oh, I’m just your friend dude, I can’t believe you just crossed that boundary.’ I’m confused on what they want from me.”

Now, it appears as though the actress has found a girl who clearly wants to be more than friends in Tana Mongeau and inadvertently sparked Bella Thorne dating rumors once more.

Of course, much is still left to be confirmed on the matter as neither Bella nor Tana have officially and directly admitted that they are truly a couple beyond their sweet Twitter exchanges. What they have confirmed though is that they will be spending some time together in the near future.

Are you convinced that Bella Thorne dating rumors linking her to Tana Mongeau are legit? Sound off in the comments section below.

