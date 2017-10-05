Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares The Downside Of Having Your Life Filmed

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is used to having the cameras around her. She started out on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and even has her own show now called Don’t Be Tardy. Kim is returning to this season of RHOA and now she is speaking out about the one thing that is bad about having your entire life filmed. E! Online shared what Kim had to say about it all. A new season of Don’t Be Tardy will start airing on Friday. This show lets everyone get a glimpse into her everyday life.

E! News had to ask Kim what was hard about having the cameras around all the time. Kim did share that Bravo is really respectful about everything with her family especially when her son Kash ended up being attacked by a dog. Kim said she couldn’t do a show like this for a network that didn’t respect her and it sounds like they are great about working with her.

Another thing that Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared is that she just lives her life and the cameras are there. Most of their life gets filmed and as fans have seen ends up airing on the show. Kim is fine with that most of the time. Viewers have seen her fight with the kids and more on their show.

So what does Kim Zolciak-Biermann think is a downside to having the cameras around all the time? She said, “That’s the only real down side is where there is something like super major going on that’s kind of difficult.” Kim was talking about the time when her son Kash was attacked by a dog. The cameramen were there and filming. Kash was hurt pretty bad and had to have surgery.

It does look like Kim Zolciak-Biermann is going to let the fans see some of what went down with Kash when he was attacked. So far, Kim hasn’t revealed a lot like who the dog belonged to or how it went down. More than likely, she is saving all of that for the show.

Are you excited for a new season of Don’t Be Tardy? Don’t miss the new season with Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family starting on Friday on Bravo. Kim will also show up on the new season of RHOA when it starts airing.

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]