LPBW: Ember Jean Roloff Is 3-And-A-Half-Weeks Old, Jeremy And Audrey Share New Photos, Updates

New dad Jeremy Roloff of the hit TV reality show Little People, Big World is so enamored with his daughter Ember Jean that he can’t help but tell people that his little bundle of joy is already 3-and-a-half-weeks-old.

Jeremy shared an adorable photo of baby Ember wearing a bow on her head. The newest star of the show, who was born on September 10, seems to be in deep thought in the photo.

Jeremy also shared that Ember Jean is “doing great.” The latest Roloff baby is “loving life and practicing her singing whenever she’s hungry or needs to poo.”

As for Audrey, the 26-year-old has been having so much fun being a mother for the first time. Jeremy said that Audrey “has had a tough few weeks” but is still enjoying motherhood.

Audrey also posted a couple of new photos on her social media accounts. One photo shows herself with baby Ember. The photo, courtesy of Julia Green Photography, shows Audrey carrying Ember Jean and kissing her on the forehead.

Fans of the reality star quickly chimed in. One follower said that the moment was “just so precious.” Another said that years from now, Audrey won’t be able to fit Ember Jean’s tiny head into the palm of her hand.

Other fans noted the color of Ember’s hair. One said Ember Jean seemed to have gotten Audrey’s hair color while another suggested that her eyebrows will dictate the color of her hair.

The other photo Audrey very recently posted is one that she described as “one of the most beautiful photos we’ve ever taken.” It shows Jeremy and Audrey in their most genuine states as she holds Ember Jean for the first time. Audrey, who’s overcome with emotions, is looking at the “watery eyes” of Jeremy.

Audrey and Jeremy are known for posting glamorous photos of themselves taken by professionals. This photo, taken by her doula, is nowhere near professional-looking but is beautiful in its own way as it successfully captured the emotions that come with seeing one’s child for the first time.

Jeremy also shared his own experiences on being a father for the first time. Jeremy described himself as a dad who loves “the perspective shifts and light night cuddles.” Jeremy, a known book lover, said he especially enjoys such moments while reading a book.

Baby Ember Jean has brought new life and lots of smiles to the Roloff household but there is one member of the family who’s not too happy with the presence of a baby. The Roloff family cat, Pine, is apparently “wondering” why Jeremy and Audrey brought this “thing” home.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]