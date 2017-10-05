Many in Congress watched intently while President Donald Trump visited Puerto Rico Tuesday to view the aftermath of the hurricanes which touched down, ravaging the U.S. Territory. But Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) says she was sickened and called out Trump’s “disgusting” behavior in Puerto Rico and said it made her sick.

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman explained that New Jersey has the third largest number of Puerto Ricans than any state. Representative Coleman has been in close contact with many residents (Puerto Rican and otherwise) in her district who were concerned about the government’s slow response to the struggles in the aftermath. Congresswoman Coleman was exasperated as she watched President Trump touring Puerto Rico and speechless as she read his tweets leading up to and after his trip with First Lady Melania Trump.

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman spoke in an interview with SiriusXM Progress host Dean Obeidallah to talk about her frustrations and disgust about the job she says Trump is doing.

“I think he is disgustingly inappropriate and unprepared. He has no depth of thinking, no compassion, no moral core…He is absolutely disgusting and he is an embarrassment as President of the United States of America and he makes me sick to my stomach.”

Coleman said that she can’t say she was surprised that Donald Trump didn’t focus on the survivors but instead he spoke at length about the Puerto Rican government.

“He [Trump] doesn’t surprise me, he just disgusts me and he continues to sink lower and lower and lower.”

Coleman said that Trump’s alleged joke about Hurricane Maria’s devastation of Puerto Rico throwing the federal budget out of whack was particularly disconcerting as if Puerto Rico wanted to spend months digging out from under the damage. Congresswoman Coleman said that she gets nervous when Trump speaks without using a teleprompter.

“But I find he has a limited capacity to communicate without a teleprompter, and sometimes even with a teleprompter. So, it doesn’t surprise me when he says these things that someone would say who has no depth of thinking, no compassion, no moral core.”

And then there was the point where President Trump threw roles of paper towels into the crowd. This wasn’t just upsetting to Congresswoman Coleman of New Jersey, but many people in Puerto Rico including San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. The mayor said that Trump didn’t want to meet with people, he only wanted to meet with government leaders, and then he tossed paper towels to Puerto Ricans who are living without basic necessities. She explained that it was a stunt that was disrespectful to the people of Puerto Rico, and Trump doesn’t get that.

“This terrible and abominable view of him [Trump] throwing paper towels and throwing provisions at people, it does not embody the spirit of the American nation. That is not the land of the free and the home of the brave, that beacon of democracy that people have learned to look up to across the world.”

The mayor is now calling Trump the “miscommunicator-in-chief.” She says she still doesn’t understand the disconnect that occurred last week when she asked Trump and the government for help, and he thought that was “nasty.”

“Actually, I was asking for help. I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president.”

