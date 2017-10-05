Who Got Voted Off ‘Survivor’ Season 35 Tonight? Week 2 Results

Viewers saw new alliances on Survivor Season 35 tonight, as the castaways are starting to get a better read of each other. A new tribe on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers headed to tribal council, but who got voted off Survivor Season 35 tonight? Find out the Week 2 results below in our Survivor Season 35 spoilers.

Last week on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, the new castaways made their way to the island for the Season 35 premiere. Jeff Probst divided them into three tribes based on personality traits they are best known for. Then it was time to build camp, form alliances, and face their first immunity challenge. The Heroes Tribe lost the first challenge and headed to Tribal Council, where Katrina was voted off.

Camp

The Heroes Tribe returned to camp and Chrissy was glad that things got heated, as it took things off her. She said she will use the idol in the future as a decoy/fake idol. Alan thought he outed Chrissy and JP as a power couple, but the rest of his tribe does not trust him now.

On the Hustlers Tribe, the castaways seemed to be annoyed by Simone. She was trying too hard and they thought she was a diva. Ali wanted to use that as a benefit and bring Simone under her belt.

Romance on the Island?

For the Healers Tribe, Cole and Jessica were out fishing. He definitely is crushing on Jessica, but thinks she is older than him and not interested. He thinks if he continues to catch her fish, then she’ll come around eventually.

Joe called out Mike last week for having a hidden immunity idol. This week, Joe went searching for the idol and found a clue. He thought Cole may have found it, since Joe thought it was on the raft. He questioned Cole on it, who denied it and then helped Joe find it on Survivor Season 35.

New Alliance

Since there was a big blowup last week at tribal council, Chrissy needed to figure things out. She analyzed the whole tribe and figured that working with Ben is her best option. They formed an alliance and agreed to be the new “power couple” on Survivor Season 35.

Immunity Challenge

For this challenge, three members of the tribe dove into the water and retrieved three bags of puzzle pieces, which were tied to a cage under the water. Once all three bags were retrieved, they then brought them to two other castaways. Those castaways opened the bags and started working on the puzzle. The first two tribes to successfully finish the puzzle won immunity and a reward. First tribe done won an ultimate fishing kit. The second tribe done won fishing lures and line.

Results

The Healers Tribe was way behind on this one, but they kicked butt on the puzzle and won this challenge. They also won immunity and that big fishing tribe. The Heroes Tribe got second place and won immunity and a smaller fishing kit. The Hustlers Tribe finished in last place and is heading to tribal council.

Camp

The Healers Tribe was back at camp and Simone felt she was the one on the chopping block tonight. Simone knew that Patrick annoys a lot of them, so she started working that angle. Meanwhile, Patrick was making sure that Simone was the one going home. Then Ryan put his two cents in, as he thought Patrick might be more loyal than Simone.

Tribal Council

The castaways headed to tribal council for their first time. They talked about liking everyone and who they could trust moving forward. Patrick said that he could trust “most” of the people there, which the other castaways did not like hearing. Time for the vote on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.

Results

Jeff Probst tallied the votes and no hidden immunity idol was played. He read the votes, and Simone was voted off tonight.

