‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria’s Symptoms Resurface, Lily Gets Cain’s B&S Job, Myrna Threatens

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, October 5, reveals that Neil (Kristoff St. John) asks Victoria (Amelia Heinle) if she could employ Lily (Christel Khalil). Victoria considers the suggestion because she has not filled Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) position. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy (Jason Thompson) approves Victoria’s suggestion, and Brash & Sassy offers Lily a job.

Lily is delighted about the offer from B&S.

Hilary Criticizes Cane, Juliet Needs Reassurance

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) criticizes Cane for losing hope that he can still save his marriage after Lily filed for divorce.

Later, when Cane visits Juliet (Laur Allen), he learns about her encounter with Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry). Cane reassures Juliet and tells her not to worry about the issues she is facing, especially the divorce and Hilary’s recent attacks against Juliet.

Victoria’s Symptoms Resurface

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that when Hilary runs into Victoria (Amelia Heinle), she tries to apologize for her past actions, but Victoria rebuffs her. Victoria has observed Hilary’s recent hobnobbing with Jack (Peter Bergman) and suspects that the two are plotting new mischief.

Victoria is agitated during her encounter with Hilary. She suddenly begins to experience her mysterious health symptoms once again. She feels pain in the head and loud buzzing in the ears. Hilary notices Victoria’s discomfort and unwarranted agitation. She wonders what is happening to Victoria. Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) also witnesses s the incident and he is puzzled about Victoria’s behavior.

Myrna Urges Graham To Focus On Making Dina Pay

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 5, tease that Graham (Max Shippee) has a phone conversation with Myrna (Marcia Rodd). Graham expresses sympathy for Ashley but Myrna urges him to focus on his mission to make Dina (Marla Adams) pay.

Myrna is seeking revenge against Dina because she stole her husband Brent Davis (Bert Kramer) from her. When Dina had an affair with Brent, he abandoned his family to be with Dina.

Myrna And Graham Are A Threat To The Abbotts

Young and the Restless spoilers state that the Abbott family faces a threat from Myrna. While Ashley (Eileen Davidson) digs deeper into Myrna’s background, Myrna is putting pressure on her son Graham to expedite his plan to ruin Dina and her family.

Ashley is relying on Ravi (Abhi Sinha) to come up with information about Myrna’s history in Genoa City (GC). Ashley wants to find out if Myrna has GC employment records. Information about Myrna’s background could lead to a clue about who Myrna is and the potential threat she poses to Dina and the Abbott family.

Meanwhile, Graham moves ahead with his revenge plan. Ashley will soon find out that Graham is Brent Davis’ son and thus her half-brother. She will be shocked when her digging into Myrna and Graham’s background uncovers the truth about her blood relationship with Graham.

The discovery will force Ashley to confront Graham demand to know what he is up to. If Graham realizes that his cover has been blown he would likely open up about his motives. He already has a weapon to fight Ashley with.

Dina unwisely revealed to Graham the secret that Ashley is not the biological daughter of John Abbott (Jerry Douglas). Graham possibly suspects that Ashley could be Brent Davis’ daughter with Dina because he has tried to get Dina to reveal the name of Ashley’s father, but Dina refused to talk.

Graham could fight Ashley by revealing the truth about her paternity. The truth will cause a scandal and some members of the Abbott family who have not been kept in the loop will be shocked. For instance, Abby (Melissa Ordway), who is Ashley’s daughter with Victor (Eric Braeden), will be shocked to learn that she is not really an Abbott.

If Abby stirs trouble for Ashley and Victor over the matter, Graham could incur Victor’s wrath. Victor could end up ganging up with Dina to fight Graham. Fans will recall that Victor and Dina are allies due to the fact that they both oppose Jack (Peter Bergman) and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) relationship.

